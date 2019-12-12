The holidays are a time full of gift guides and shopping lists for the people in your life. With all the deals surrounding the season, though, treating yourself should also be an option. Thanks to Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz, Tarte's Tartelette palettes are 50% off, and these neutral shadow collections are ideal gifts for your friends or yourself.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, all of Tarte Cosmetics' Tartelette palettes, including the original, the Tartelette In Bloom, and Toasted versions, will all be 50% off for the day making them all under $20. But yes, it is just for a the single day, so you'll need to act fast to snag one of these palettes.

The discount is part of Ulta Beauty's Holiday Beauty Blitz which sees the hair, makeup, body care, and skin care retailer offering discounts on some of its most popular brands and products. The sale is similar to 21 Days of Beauty but differs in some key ways. First, all of the deals aren't revealed at once. While you can plan your shopping adventures during 21 Days of Beauty, the Holiday Beauty Blitz is more like a beauty advent calendar that gives you a different deal every day with one overarching weekly deal.

This week, from Dec. 8-Dec. 14, Buxom's Full-On Lip Plumping Polish is on sale for just $16, but Ulta is also offering a few daily deals. That's where the Tartelette palette discount is from and why it lasts for just 24 hours on Dec. 14.

However, the Tartelette paletets aren't the only daily discount. On Dec. 12, shoppers can snag the Tarte Face Tape Foundation for just $25, and on Dec. 13, Clinique's Take The Day Off Makeup Remover will be reduced to just $9.75.

Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz will continue all the way until Christmas Day, Dec. 25. While the retailer doesn't have every deal posted, there is a handy website that will allow you to see what's coming next. Deals roll over on Sundays. Come Dec. 15 a new weekly deal will launch, and the daily deals for that week will also be revealed. If you're looking for a specific product to potentially go on sale, keep your eyes peeled to the site.

Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz and its Tartelette palette sale is the perfect opportunity to shop a bestseller whether you're buy it for people still on your shopping list or for yourself.