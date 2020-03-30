While many beauty lovers are likely shopping Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale, there's another major deal you can score online right now. Tarte's Shape Tape concealer is 25% off on the brand's website as part of its Friends & Family sale. While you may be in quarantine and practicing social distancing, you can still refresh your concealer supply for your next Zoom date or conference call.

Right now and exclusively on the Tarte website, you can get Shape Tape for just $20.75 (compared to its usual $27 price tag). To do so, simply add your shade (or shades if you also use the concealer as a contour) to your cart, head to the check out, and use code "BESTIES" for your 25% off discount. If, however, you're a member of the brand's loyalty program, you can score a whopping 30% off bringing the cost of the iconic product to under $20.

Of course, this is one of the brand's biggest sales of the year which means there's more than just Shape Tape up for grabs. For loyal stans of the best-selling concealer, the entire range of Shape Tape goods is discounted by 25%. Whether you want to try out the newest, Shape Tape Glow Wand, snag the Face Tape foundation, or the setting spray, you can complete your collection with the Friends and Family Sale.

Head to the Tarte website now to get your 25% off Shape Tape, and do it fast. The sale ends at midnight on Mar. 30.