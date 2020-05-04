Things might feel bleak, but that's why we have Taylor Swift — to help the world feel a little less like a dumpster fire and a little more hopeful. Taylor Swift surprised a nurse fighting the coronavirus pandemic, who just so happens to be a huge fan of the singer, with gifts and a heartfelt note. Needless to say, the self-proclaimed Swiftie was over the moon.

Swift recently sent Whitney Hilton, a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, a hand-written note and a pack of Lover merchandise in honor of her 30th birthday. The singer also wanted to thank her for working on the frontlines of the pandemic. As per PEOPLE, Hilton recently returned from New York, one of the epicenters of coronavirus, where she was helping patients at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

On Sunday, May 3, Hilton posted pictures of her birthday/homecoming celebration, where she received the unexpected gifts from her favorite singer. "I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse," she tweeted. "This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE."

"I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you," Swift wrote to Hilton, who framed her note, as any fan would do. "I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously."

The singer also slipped in another surprise: she wants to meet Hilton at her next show, when it's safe to do so. "I saw the photo of you from my show," she wrote. "Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a happens a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor." It may be a while before that happens, considering that Swift's Lover Fest shows have been postponed until 2021, but at least it's something to motivate Hilton to keep going.

This is not Swift's first act of kindness in response to coronavirus. She has quietly donated thousands of dollars to fans who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic, as well as the charity Feeding America. She's also keeping a Nashville record store afloat by paying for the staff's health insurance plans for three months and giving a cash donation.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.