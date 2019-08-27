Look at the very nice thing Taylor Swift made MTV do. After Swift won big at the MTV Video Music Awards for her video "You Need To Calm Down," she wanted to make sure that everyone in the video was honored, too. So, Swift gave the LGBTQ+ cast their own Moonman to show her appreciation, according to Trinity K Bone't, who was dressed in Cardi B in "YNTCD."

After the Aug. 26 awards show, the RuPaul Drag Race contestant took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate their win for Video Of The Year. "Yo, we just won Video Of The Year," Bone't tells the camera. "And we get Moon Men like physical Moon Men. Physical Moon Men, oh my god, you don't know."

Honestly, who could blame Bone't for not being able to calm down over the fact that they were all getting a crowns for the video, which celebrates the queer community. "I can't believe my life right now," Bone't said after revealing that she had met the real Cardi B backstage.

Later, on her way to get ready for the afterparty, Bone't once again let her followers know that Swift was making sure they were all awarded. "I just want you all to know," Bone't said, "that Taylor Swift made sure that each and every one of us gets two Moon Men." The other award being for Video For Good, which Swift also won. She also made sure that MTV put everyone's names, not hers, on the statues.

"[Taylor said] that she would not perform unless we got awards too," Bone't explained. "So I'm going to have two Moonmen in my house with my name on it for Video of the Year at the f*cking VMAs!"

Swift has yet to confirm whether those who attended the VMAs will get their own Moon Men. (Bustle has reached out to Swift's reps for comment.) But she made her support for the LGBTQ+ community known in her speech for Video Of The Year.

For her, the fact that she won the fan-voted prize for a video that stumps for LGBTQ+ rights meant something important. "So you voting for this video means that you want a world where we are all treated equally under the law," she told the MTV crowd, "regardless of who you love, regardless of how we identify."

The "You Need To Calm Down" video ends with a link that urges fans to sign Swift's petition for the Equality Act, a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. And Swift used her time to encourage more people to sign the petition, which, she pointed out in her speech, has "five times the amount it would need to warrant a response from the White House."

And Swift is waiting for an answer from President Trump, who she's been critical of as of late. Swift even pointed to her wrist to let him and everyone else know the clock is ticking. Swift shading anyone who isn't supporting equality? Love to see it.