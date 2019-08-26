Taylor Swift has had a massive year in terms of music, so it's no wonder that her red carpet outfits match her hype. Taylor Swift's 2019 MTV VMA outfit was just as electric as her new album.

Swift's highly anticipated seventh studio album Lover released on Aug. 23, and with it Swift had a style change. In 2017, when Swift dropped her Reputation album, the artist experimented with her darker side. The Reputation album was about letting go of expectations, chasing after revenge, and standing up for oneself. The music videos were edgy, filled with snakes, and had Swift sporting a much darker red lip to symbolize her vengeance.

Lover marks a return to Swift's sweeter side, and with its release Swift went back to her trademark girly aesthetic. And Swift's VMA look mirrors that. Swift hasn't been to the VMAs since 2015, so her outfit had to sparkle — literally. The artist dressed head-to-toe in sequins, and donned a rainbow-hued blazer dress from Versace. This makes it the second time that Swift wore Versace on the red carpet in 2019 — she donned a Versace blazer look to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

The VMA blazer had strong '80s-era shoulders, and hit her mid-thigh. The blazer's print used Versace's usual pattern, using heavy chains, gold coins, and big gold "V"s across its length.

Swift matched the blazer look with thigh high sequined boots, completing her outfit. This rainbow, kaleidoscope-like look fits in with Swift's return to her sweeter side, as well as Lover's branding.

When Swift was first teasing her new album back in June, she left pastel-colored Easter eggs all over her Instagram to get her fans buzzing. This included pink rhinestone hearts, up-close snapshots of pink tulle ruffles, rainbow butterfly wings, and hazy turquoise skies. This set the stage for Swift's red carpet looks all through summer.

The transformation started with the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2019. It was Swift's first red carpet of the year, and she wore a rainbow sequined romper from Rosa Bloom, along with pink dip-dyed hair and butterfly wing heels.

In April 2019, Swift wore an equally sugary dress to the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet. She wore a pastel pink and yellow dress from J. Mendel, and it had massive Disney princess vibes thanks to its puffy sleeves.

Then in May 2019, Swift wore another pastel confection to the Billboard Music Awards. Swift wore a ruffled lilac mini dress from Turkish label Raisa & Vanessa, which sported a Victorian ruff and delicate lace sleeves. Swift extended her penchant for cotton candy hues all the way to her cosmetics. She wore a lilac pedicure, an alternating mint green and soft pink manicure, and added a light lilac tint to her tresses.

For the Teen Choice Awards in Aug. 2019, Swift carried on with the rainbow theme with a Versace romper. The look consisted of a bodysuit, shorts, and a thigh-grazing blazer. She tied the look together with Kat Maconie lace-up red shoes and pink eyeshadow.

This year, Swift is nominated for a whopping 10 Video Music Awards, including video of the year and song of the year. Swift is leading this year's list of contenders with Ariana Grande, who is also nominated for 10 awards. Whether Swift dominates or not, her ceremony outfit is amazing.