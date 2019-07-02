When you think of a Disney film, you can't help but think of beautiful colourful scenery, cute AF stories, and, of course, music so catchy you are singing it long into adulthood. Yes, these are the films that make you think that maybe you are in fact a Disney princess and have the voice to match. And now we have the definitive list of the world's favourite Disney songs on Spotify, you can work your way through them one by one, much to the delight of your friends and family, I'm sure.

Classic Disney film aficionados will have to Let It Go, as seven of the top ten songs are actually films from post 2005. In the past few years it seems as though nearly every Disney film has a soundtrack that is worthy of the top ten charts. Some of them even stay number one for weeks on end. The likes of Frozen, Moana, and Cars are what all the kids want to sing along to these days, and they all feature in this list. So, if you're still holding a candle to all the Lion King tunes (and who over the age of 21 isn't?), you may be a little disappointed as Circle Of Life, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, and Hakuna Matata don't even get a look in here. Weep.

The results of the world's favourite Disney songs on Spotify were published on the Play Like Mum website and, despite a distinct lack of some of the old classic, every song is still an absolute feast for the ears.

Let's look at the list from least popular to most popular and prepare to have a load of songs stuck in our heads all day.

10. 'Under The Sea' — 'The Little Mermaid' DisneyMusicVEVO on YouTube Ariel. What a babe. Look, nobody agrees with changing your whole life to catch the attention of a guy you just met, but boy oh boy those tunes. Especially the one alongside her BFF Sebastian. I mean who hasn't busted out this tune when visiting an aquarium? 109,000,000 plays means that this song is still a huge hit with fans.

9. 'Love Is An Open Door' — 'Frozen' ArchieBuld on YouTube Apart from endless adorable images of dads dressed as Elsa for the entertainment of their children, Frozen has also given the world a serious amount of bangers. Although, for some parents, it's more like head-bangers-against-the-wall if they hear it one more time. But Elsa doesn't get all of the press in this list, oh no. This song featuring her sister Anna and Prince Hans actually has over 113,000,000 plays on Spotify.

8. 'Try Everything' — 'Zootopia' prince sharma on YouTube Unless you are under a certain age or in charge of those under a certain age there is a good chance you have never even heard of Zootopia. However, this story about one plucky little rabbit's adventure is pretty lit and a guaranteed hit with all the family. If only for a bit of Shakira (who stars as one of the voice overs in the film). As a matter of fact, it's so popular that Disneyland Shanghai is building a whole Zootopia world. Might be worth learning the songs before you pack your bags and head off to China, though. "Try Everything" has got a 119,000,000-strong play count on Spotify, so it's probably the best play to start.

7. 'A Whole New World' — 'Aladdin' disneysongsnet on YouTube Did you sit on your parents' old rug and pretend to be on a flying carpet when you were a kid? If your answer is no, you've either forgotten or you're lying because Aladdin was HUGE. A Whole New World was catchy AF and definitely one of the most iconic of the Disney classics. And with 121,000,000 plays on Spotify, it has the play count to match.

6. 'You'll Be In My Heart' — Tarzan M on YouTube The first rule of making a hit Disney song? Get Phil Collins on board. This man knows better than anyone how to bust out a complete gut-wrenchingly emotional song. How does he do it? Who knows. But with this Tarzan song, he brings the emosh in droves.

5. 'Beauty & The Beast' — 'Beauty & The Beast' (2017) DisneyMusicVEVO on YouTube Wow, so it turns out if you whack John Legend and Ariana Grande into a studio together, you make literal magic. Yes, this one will have you trying to do vocal gymnastics like Grande and play air piano as if you are Legend. And with 148,000,000 plays, it sounds like a lot of other people have had the same idea.

4. 'Life Is A Highway' — 'Cars' AgentKrissy on YouTube Who knew that a film about cartoon cars would be so darn good? Disney apparently. They also know how to harness the power and success of country music. This one from Rascal Flatts is a flipping sick tune and low key inspiring AF. I imagine a good portion of the 153,000,000 were listening to it while exercising.

3. 'You're Welcome' — 'Moana' DisneyMusicVEVO on YouTube Who knew the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could sing? Well, he can. Moana is the charming story of a the strong-willed daughter of the chief of a Polynesian tribe and all the adventures she gets up to. This film has won hearts across the world, and I'm sure the soundtrack had a lot to do with that. This song alone has gained a stunning 181,000,000 plays on Spotify. Wowza.

2. 'How Far I'll Go' — 'Moana' DisneyMusicVEVO on YouTube Yes, Moana is in the top three TWICE. Guys, this film is fire. This time round it's the main gal herself singing the song. Moana (AKA Auli'i Cravalho) busts out this tune so flipping well that it has had racked up 205,000,000 plays on Spotify.