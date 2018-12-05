With new dating apps — and dating app features — coming out all the time, it can feel like dating apps evolve so rapidly that it can be difficult to keep track. But now Tinder, the popular dating app, is giving us a little insight into how we’ve been using the platform. The app just released a Year in Swipe report, to show what people have been up to this year — and what we can expect to see in the future.

“The data from Tinder’s Year in Swipe is really interesting,” Dr. Darcy Sterling, Tinder’s dating and relationship trend expert, tells Bustle. “It shows how pop culture, news events and trends inspired people’s profiles. We saw that people loved to include their favorite foods in their bio or use a GIF to spark conversation.”

And as for 2019, it looks like pop culture is here to stay — and people may be using inclusive features more. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I expect to see people continue to use the More Genders feature to self-identify rather than limiting their gender identification to binary choices,” Sterling says. “I also think Tinder users will continue to use pop culture references in their bios because having those shared references allows matches to feel intuitively understood by one another.”

There’s no way feel more understood than by using an emoji. Well, there probably is — but aren’t emoji much more fun? They continued to prove popular both in messages and in bios. Here are the most used emoji in Tinder bios in the U.S. this year.

1 Face With Tears of Joy Emoji Emojipedia Maybe people just want to drive home that they've got a sense of humor, but the crying with laughter emoji came in at number one.

2 Winking Face Emoji Emojipedia There’s nothing wrong with a cheeky flirt or a little wink. The ever-popular emoji was the second most common emoji to pop up in bios.

3 Dog Face Emoji Emojipedia Are you a dog person or a cat person? Apparently a lot of people want to make their allegiances known, with the emoji of a dog face coming in at number three.

4 Grinning Face Emoij Emojipedia The plain, old smile — nothing flashy here, just a straight-up good time.

5 Clinking Beer Mugs Emoji Emojipedia Who’s up for drinks? Whether you’re trying to show that you just like to have a good time — or you’re specifically a beer enthusiast — the emoji came in at number five.

6 Football Emoji Emojipedia What’s more American than apple pie? Putting a football emoji in your bio, that’s what.

7 Rainbow Emoji Emojipedia Gay pride? Loving Judy Garland? Both? The rainbow emoji was another popular choice, coming in at number seven.

8 Grimacing Face Emoji Emojipedia The universal sign for, “Well, this is awkward.”, this toothy emoji is a clear, funny symbol.

9 Fire Emoji Emojipedia Hot damn. Some people are ready to light it up — or are just convinced they’re on fire — putting this fire emoji in the top 10.