The 13 Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix This Week Include A Brand New Ryan Reynolds Action Flick

Ryan Reynolds is basically the new Dwayne Johnson in that he seems to have a new movie coming out every other week. This past summer, Reynolds starred in the Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu and cameoed in Johnson's Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and the actor has a whopping four films due out next year — one of which, Red Notice, co-stars Johnson. But in between those projects and hidden among the new movies & shows on Netflix this week, is a brand new action movie starring Reynolds... no Johnson this time, though.

The movie is called 6 Underground, and it's about a group of vigilantes led by Reynolds who travel the world defeating bad guys. Each of them has a distinct specialty that aids in their missions, making them similar to a 21st century version of The A-Team, with one key difference: everyone on the team is dead. OK, they're not actually dead, but they've all faked their deaths in order to erase their pasts and start their lives anew as members of Reynolds' team. The movie is directed by Michael Bay, which means fans can expect lots of the typical "Bayhem" of explosions, chase scenes, and cartoonish violence.

If you're not in the mood for a big action movie, fear not, as Netflix has plenty of other selections to choose from this week. Take a look below for a rundown of all of them.

1. ‘A Family Reunion Christmas’ - Dec. 9 Netflix on YouTube Tia Mowry's Netflix sitcom Family Reunion receives a brand new Christmas special.

2. ‘It Comes At Night’ - Dec. 9 A24 on YouTube Joel Edgerton stars in this creepy mystery from A24, the same studio behind similarly unnerving fare like The Witch, Hereditary, and Midsommar.

3. ‘Michelle Wolf: Joke Show’ - Dec. 10 Netflix on YouTube The comedian may not have her Netflix talk show anymore, but she can still sling jokes better than practically anyone; as she proves in this new stand up special.

4. ‘Outlander’: Season 3 - Dec. 10 STARZ on YouTube Not a Starz subscriber? You don't need to be! You can now stream the third season of the premium cable network's premiere show, based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, on Netflix.

5. ‘The Sky Is Pink’ - Dec. 11 RSVP Movies on YouTube After hitting it big in Hollywood and marrying a Jonas Brother, Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra returns to her roots in this 2019 film, her first Bollywood effort in three years.

6. ‘Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father’ - Dec. 12 Netflix on YouTube The English comedian and his old man, known for their travel series, join forces again for this new Christmas special.

7. ‘6 Underground’ - Dec. 13 Netflix on YouTube If this movie doesn't get your adrenaline pumping, nothing will.

8. ‘A Family Man’ - Dec. 15 Zero Media on YouTube In this 2016 drama, Gerard Butler stars as a high-powered businessman who reevaluates his life after his career pursuits put a strain on his family life.

9. ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ - Dec. 15 Eros Now on YouTube Need even more Priyanka Chopra in your life? Then be sure and check out this 2015 Bollywood dramedy.

10. ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ - Dec. 15 Excel Movies on YouTube If two Bollywood movies this week aren't enough for you, then here's a third. No Chopra in this one though, sorry.

11. ‘Burlesque’ - Dec. 16 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Christina Aguilera and Cher join diva forces in this super campy 2010 musical film.

12. ‘The Danish Girl’ - Dec. 16 Universal Pictures UK on YouTube Alicia Vikander won an Oscar for her role in this 2015 biopic about Danish transgender artist Lili Elbe.