The 13 Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix This Week Include A Brand New Ryan Reynolds Action Flick
Ryan Reynolds is basically the new Dwayne Johnson in that he seems to have a new movie coming out every other week. This past summer, Reynolds starred in the Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu and cameoed in Johnson's Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and the actor has a whopping four films due out next year — one of which, Red Notice, co-stars Johnson. But in between those projects and hidden among the new movies & shows on Netflix this week, is a brand new action movie starring Reynolds... no Johnson this time, though.
The movie is called 6 Underground, and it's about a group of vigilantes led by Reynolds who travel the world defeating bad guys. Each of them has a distinct specialty that aids in their missions, making them similar to a 21st century version of The A-Team, with one key difference: everyone on the team is dead. OK, they're not actually dead, but they've all faked their deaths in order to erase their pasts and start their lives anew as members of Reynolds' team. The movie is directed by Michael Bay, which means fans can expect lots of the typical "Bayhem" of explosions, chase scenes, and cartoonish violence.
If you're not in the mood for a big action movie, fear not, as Netflix has plenty of other selections to choose from this week. Take a look below for a rundown of all of them.
1. ‘A Family Reunion Christmas’ - Dec. 9
Tia Mowry's Netflix sitcom Family Reunion receives a brand new Christmas special.
2. ‘It Comes At Night’ - Dec. 9
Joel Edgerton stars in this creepy mystery from A24, the same studio behind similarly unnerving fare like The Witch, Hereditary, and Midsommar.
3. ‘Michelle Wolf: Joke Show’ - Dec. 10
The comedian may not have her Netflix talk show anymore, but she can still sling jokes better than practically anyone; as she proves in this new stand up special.
4. ‘Outlander’: Season 3 - Dec. 10
Not a Starz subscriber? You don't need to be! You can now stream the third season of the premium cable network's premiere show, based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, on Netflix.
5. ‘The Sky Is Pink’ - Dec. 11
After hitting it big in Hollywood and marrying a Jonas Brother, Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra returns to her roots in this 2019 film, her first Bollywood effort in three years.
6. ‘Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father’ - Dec. 12
The English comedian and his old man, known for their travel series, join forces again for this new Christmas special.
7. ‘6 Underground’ - Dec. 13
If this movie doesn't get your adrenaline pumping, nothing will.
8. ‘A Family Man’ - Dec. 15
In this 2016 drama, Gerard Butler stars as a high-powered businessman who reevaluates his life after his career pursuits put a strain on his family life.
9. ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ - Dec. 15
Need even more Priyanka Chopra in your life? Then be sure and check out this 2015 Bollywood dramedy.
10. ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ - Dec. 15
If two Bollywood movies this week aren't enough for you, then here's a third. No Chopra in this one though, sorry.
11. ‘Burlesque’ - Dec. 16
Christina Aguilera and Cher join diva forces in this super campy 2010 musical film.
12. ‘The Danish Girl’ - Dec. 16
Alicia Vikander won an Oscar for her role in this 2015 biopic about Danish transgender artist Lili Elbe.
13. ‘The Magicians’: Season 4 - Dec. 16
Catch up on this fantasy series with the latest season before the next batch of episodes premieres on Syfy in January.
Whether you're in the mood for Ryan Reynolds' brand of sarcastic action or a taste of Bollywood, Netflix has got you covered for another week.