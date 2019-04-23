The 15 MCU Characters Most Likely To Die In ‘Endgame,’ Whether You’re Ready For It Or Not

Heading into Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26, a number of our beloved MCU characters are technically already dead. Fan favorites like Black Panther, Shuri, Groot, Spider-Man, the Wasp, and others were dusted away when Thanos snapped his fingers, wiping out 50% of the population of the universe. We're not actually sure if any of these characters are going to come back to life, or if the timeline is going to be retconned in some way so as to undo the snap. But there are going to be some very permanent, final goodbyes by the time the Endgame credits roll. Which Avengers will die in Endgame? Some are much more likely than others.

There are bound to be some pretty dramatic farewells in Endgame, and how hard they'll hit has a lot to do with how devoted to these characters we've come over the years. That being said, it's not easy to predict who's going to die when we're not really sure what is going to happen to those who got snapped. We'll leave those characters off the table for now and concentrate on the rest, who may actually be in more danger. Based on these clues, you can start preparing yourself now. Just in case.

15. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) Giphy It would be pretty bunk of those in charge to introduce such an awesome female superhero who captured the female experience and killed at the box office, only to kill her off. Also, Captain Marvel is simply way too powerful to fall to the likes of Thanos. In fact, many are convinced she's the key to defeating him.

14. Rocket (Bradley Cooper) Giphy With Groot "gone," Rocket Raccoon is officially the cutest member of the Avengers, and you don't kill the cutest character you have. You just don't.

13. Wong (Benedict Wong) Giphy Doctor Strange's cool sidekick hasn't necessarily had enough time on screen to warrant a gallant death, plus he has magic on his side. We think he's safe.

12. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Giphy Much like Rocket, Ant-Man a.k.a. Scott Lang, may survive simply on being a source of comic relief. Besides, Scott definitely has more fun adventures to go on with both The Wasp (should she be resurrected) and his daughter, Cassie, who grows up to be a hero in the comics.

11. M'Baku (Winston Duke) Tumblr M'Baku is one of the breakout characters of Black Panther, who brought levity to the more dramatic moments. A M'Baku loss would just be too vicious to unleash on us now. In fact, most supporting characters are probably safe, though there is one higher up on this list...

10. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) Giphy Though Marvel has yet to officially announce a Black Widow movie, casting rumors and other developments are out there. So it's unlikely that Black Widow bites the dust. Then again, her solo movie could always be a prequel.

9. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) Giphy Same goes for Hawkeye, who also has another MCU property in the works. A Hawkeye limited TV series is reportedly in the works for Disney+, the streaming service hitting later this year.

8. Okoye (Danai Gurira) Giphy Her chances are greater than others, mostly because Okoye charges headlong into battle without fear, so she's probably going to put herself in harm's way in order to avenge her king, T'Challa.

7. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Giphy While she's relatively new to the MCU, Valkyrie has a redemptive arc that a heroic death would cap off nicely.

6. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Giphy Thor needs to get his groove back. After losing his brother and failing to defeat Thanos, the God of Thunder looks totally down in the trailers for Endgame. He's either heading for a heroic comeback or a noble demise.

5. War Machine (Don Cheadle) Giphy Rhodey, a.k.a. War Machine, a.k.a. Tony Stark's BFF started out as Iron Man's robot battle buddy. If Thanos is going to take anyone Tony loves from this world, it's more likely to be Rhodey than Pepper.

4. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) Giphy The way that Bruce Banner was unable to call forth the big green guy in Infinity War is an ominous sign. Hulk hasn't gotten his own solo movie in a while, and won't be able to again, thanks to the way Marvel's deal with the character works out. But Bruce has definitely been on a journey throughout the past few movies. Will we ever see Hulk again? Is Bruce destined to be lost inside the Hulk? Will only one of them survive Endgame?

3. Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) Giphy We know from the trailer that Iron Man survived his stab wound from Thanos and, unless we're being misdirected, he returns to Earth. Although Robert Downey Jr. has said that he is done playing Iron Man, that doesn't necessarily mean that Tony Stark will die in Endgame. What's more likely is that Pepper is pregnant, and Tony will retire in order to give his two loved ones a semblance of a normal life. But don't worry, a new Iron Woman might be right behind him.

2. Nebula (Karen Gillan) Giphy Nebula has one of the most tragic arcs of all of the characters in the MCU, which is why it feels like she's destined to go out in a blaze of glory. Once a loyal daughter to Thanos, Nebula has since realized her own hatred for the person who tortured her her entire life. She might make the ultimate sacrifice to avenge her sister. If Endgame utilizes the Infinity Gauntlet story line from the comics, it's Nebula that eventually brings down Thanos.