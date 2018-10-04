The 3 Worst Relationship Mistakes You’re Likely To Make, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Many of us are guilty of committing sins every now and then. But when it comes to relationships, it is important to be mindful of these mistakes because certain transgressions can get you into a lot of trouble. Fortunately, astrology can help you recognize which sins you're more likely to commit in your relationships so you can avoid problems in the future.

Relationship sins are things you and your partner do that basically create negativity, block connection, and cause issues in your partnership. According to astrologer Cindy Mckean, these can be certain traits, habits, or actions that your relationship should be without. This can look like lines that are crossed and sometimes even dealbreakers.

When it comes to committing relationship sins, Mckean says that some signs are more prone to certain types of "sins" than others just like some signs are much more flexible and forgiving.

"Overall, it really is a matter of perspective," she says. "Being in a relationship requires compromise. With that, we allow room for forgiveness or overlooking certain things. It's always important to remember that no matter what our horoscope says, love conquers all."

So here are the worst relationship sins you're likely to commit, according to your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Being Angry, Impatient, And Single-Minded Tina Gong/Bustle "Aries are energetic, enthusiastic, and ambitious," Mckean says. "They can also be aggressive, loud, and demanding without realizing it." As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is all about freshness and vitality. They're also Mars-ruled, so they have that go-getter mentality, which can manifest as a demand for instant gratification if they don't control it. Aries can be a natural leader, but remember, relationships require teamwork. "During your intimate moments, allow your partner to take the lead every now and then and you may find yourself enjoying how tenderness and gentleness feels," she says.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Getting Lazy, Complacent, And Being Too Stubborn Tina Gong/Bustle "Taurus can be so stubborn it's like, 'Do I even want to fight with you at all?'" NYC-based Oracle and relationship coach, Cara Kovacs, tells Bustle. This can obviously cause problems in their relationship if they refuse to give in to their partner at all. Taurus is a fixed sign, so standing their ground can be in their very nature. But it also means that they can be very slow moving and easy going. In the dating phase, it can take forever to get a commitment out of them. For some, "the slower pace of Taureans can sometimes appear as laziness to their partner," Mckean says. This is especially true if they're living together and tackling everyday chores. Taurus may be the type who'll get to it when they decide to get to it. They're also more prone to complacency than other signs – they like being comfortable and they cringe at the thought of change. The plus side is, their slow and fixed nature makes you super loyal. "Taurus takes their time to find the right partner and doesn't tend to fall for frivolous romantic conquests," Mckean says. "Once they commit to a relationship, they honor your loyalty through thick and thin."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Being Flirtatious, Duplicitous, And Playing Games Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis are represented by the Twins, so it's no surprise that they can seem like two completely different people depending on the day. Gemini has a tendency to lack consistency sometimes, which can be frustrating for someone who's trying to build something more stable with them. According to Mckean, they may need variety in order to be happy and they "get a kick out of some mischief" every now and then. Because of that, Gemini may like to flirt with a bunch of people while writing it off as "superficial and harmless." Unfortunately, their partner may not see it that way and will feel like they committed a sin against them. It's important for them to choose a partner who understands their need for mental stimulation and variety in order to be happy. This doesn't necessarily mean that Gemini is going to cheat if they don't. But if they're with someone who sees their "harmless" flirtations as a sin, it can lead to fights.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Being Too Serious, Non-Confrontational, And Wanting To Spend A Lot Of Time With Their Partner Tina Gong/Bustle One of Cancer's major relationship sins can be the inability to take a joke about themselves. According to Kovacs, they have the tendency to get moody and will then withdraw and go back into their shell. This can leave their partner feeling like they have to constantly walk on eggshells around them. Cancers also dislike confrontation and will avoid it, almost at any cost. This can be a bad thing when their partner wants to work out an issue and they just shut down. Probably the biggest sin of all is their refusal to let go. "Symbolized by the crab, they tend to have a vice-like grip with their claws that refuse to let go of what they grab onto, be it material or emotional," Mckean says. "To their partner, this can come across as Cancers being possessive." For Cancer, it's important to trust that their partner will come back to the comfortable home they've made for the two of them.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Needing A Ton Of Attention, Making Things About Them, And Lacking Humility Tina Gong/Bustle Leos may like to be treated like they are the best, Kovacs says. In a lot of cases, they really are the best, but being humble can go a long way, especially when in a relationship. "On the surface it may seem self-centered and egotistical, but as a fire sign, interaction, passion, and interest are core assets for their vitality," Mckean says. The good thing is, Leos are also very generous. If their partner gives them attention, they'll reciprocate in their own way. Leos may also have the tendency to make things about them. If caught up in the moment, it can come off as a bit arrogant even if they don't intend for it to. "Like a flower needs plenty of sun and water, Leos need a regular dose of adoration and compliments," Mckean says. "They are affectionate, loyal, and protective partners, but if you steal the lime light from them, it's like stealing their crown or trophy."

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Overanalyzing, Having Too Much Self-Restraint, And Being Predictable Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos are practical earthy signs. According to Mckean, they like to keep things orderly whether it's in their home, office, car, schedule, or love life. "As creatures of habit, Virgos dislike being in a relationship that challenges the practicality of their daily routines and habits," she says. They may rather forego a relationship than disrupt the "structure that defines their life." Obviously that kind of thinking doesn't exactly bode well for a relationship. Besides that, Virgo can be very analytical about everything. According to Kovacs, they can overanalyze so much that their partner has trouble keeping up with the various paths their brain has gone down. "They have no idea how you got there or how to talk to you sometimes," she says. When they overanalyze, they have the tendency to make small issues become even bigger ones. But the biggest relationship sin they're likely to commit it is showing too much self-restraint. "Love is a flowing emotion that can't be calculated and conjured," Mckean says. But instead of letting emotions "flow," Virgo may keep it in, which can be pretty unfair to their partner. Getting into the right mindset for being in a relationship is the key here. Once they're really ready to let someone into their life, it will be easier for them to express their emotions and just let go.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Being Argumentative, Fickle, And Wanting Things To Be As Balanced As Possible Tina Gong/Bustle Libras can be pretty fickle, Kovacs says. "They [might] like you one day, leave you the next, are planning your wedding the day after that, and then they dump you." They are symbolized by the scales, so it makes sense that they're always weighing the pros and cons. According to Mckean, Libra is ingrained with a need for balance, harmony, and justice. But this can frustrate their partner when they're constantly scorekeeping and making sure the relationship is perfectly fair. This need for fairness can also cause them to get into a ton of arguments. "For Libra, arguing with their partner is in an effort to see all of their viewpoints," Mckean says. "They indeed will go through great effort to be fair to their partner." Yes, they do expect the same in return.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Being Too Secretive, Private, And Detached Tina Gong/Bustle A Scorpio may stay "completely detached from you until they decide to latch on for dear life," Kovacs says. Scorpio can be a sign who keeps their walls up until they finally meet someone special enough to break them down. Unfortunately, getting to know them can be pretty frustrating. "As a fixed water sign, knowledge is power for a Scorpio," Mckean says. If they keep their inner most feelings to themself, their partner can't use that against them. But that can prevent them from building an emotional connection with their partner. "Since partnership is about sharing, not everyone will understand your emotional restraint in regards to why you aren't as open with your feelings," she says. It's OK to be private. But if Scorpio wants a relationship that lasts, they need to be able to be vulnerable and trust that their partner won't hurt you.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Being Non-Committal, Enjoying A Lot Of Independence, And Possibly Cheating Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is a sign who truly enjoys your freedom, spontaneity and adventure. So as Kovacs says, they may not want commitment. They're all about the "new," which can extend to people. "Sometimes, they 'fall' into cheating," Mckean says. "They [can be] taken up by the excitement, adventure, and passion of a flirtation where one thing quickly leads to another." If they're with someone who sees cheating as a major dealbreaker, this can get them into a lot of trouble. So it's important for Sag to find a partner who won't restrict their sense of freedom.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Thinking They Know It All, Being Too Restrictive, And Demanding Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns may be stuck in their ways, which can be tough for a relationship, Kovacs says. This can be frustrating to their partner because they'll feel like Capricorn doesn't value them or their ideas. It can also come off as demanding if they try pushing their "right" ideas at their partner. Remembering that they are a team can make Capricorn's relationship run much more smoothly. According to Mckean, they're very disciplined in every aspect of their life, including relationships. This can be a problem when they expect the same from their partner. Choosing a partner who's on the same page as them in terms of money, career, and ambitions is a good idea for Capricorn so they can have a successful relationship.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Falling Quickly, Having Rigid Thinking, And Not Being Empathetic Tina Gong/Bustle An Aquarius tends to get "very intense feels" for someone very quickly, and it can sometimes be too hard to handle, Kovacs says. This can cause an issue in their relationship if they come on very strong, too early. Even though they're rational thinkers, this rationality usually applies to things outside of emotions like pop culture, politics, and what's going on around the world. "As progressive thinkers, they enjoy exploring mental and intellectual pursuits," Mckean says. They can maintain a "rigid personal opinion" about everything. If they're not careful, their partner's opposite views can cause them to have some arguments. Aquarius may also know a lot about worldly things, but they can have trouble assessing their partner's feelings. That can get them into trouble when they have no idea why their partner is mad or sad over certain things. The good thing is, they enjoy the challenge of "cracking their code." So once they gain that level of understanding, it's usually OK.