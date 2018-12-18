The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have A Hard Time Getting Along With Others

While anyone can struggle to get along with others, there may be a few zodiac signs who find they have a harder time than most. This may be apparent within in their relationships, where they might feel misunderstood. Or in their social interactions, where they're always the odd person out, no matter what they say or do.

Many factors can contribute to this, and it can be interesting to consider how someone's zodiac sign might play a small role. For example, some zodiac signs find that relationships simply aren't their top priority, and therefore have an independent streak that makes it difficult for them to get along with others. It could also have something to do with the way they naturally interact with others, and how they're perceived as a result.

While this doesn't have to be an issue, if one of these signs would like to feel closer to others, it may be helpful for them to pause and consider the vibes they're putting out into the world, both as a way of being more self-aware and striking a better balance. Here are the three zodiac signs that are the most likely to have a hard time getting along with others, according to astrologers, and what they can do about it.

1 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Due to their natural personalities, some zodiac signs have a tough time meshing with others, as can be the case for Virgo. "Virgo is a Mutable Earth sign, meaning that they possess the ability to adapt to their circumstances with great self-awareness," astrologer Dossé-Via Trenou-Wells, founder of KnowTheZodiac, tells Bustle. "Virgo is known for being a perfectionist and [..] and these characteristics can cause friction or drama in their relationships." It's not uncommon for Virgo to expect others to live up to the high standards they set for themselves, and many experience fallout as a result. "As much as Virgos often have other people’s best interests at heart, people tend to take their constructive criticism very personally, and they view Virgos as constantly unsatisfied or nit-picky," Trenou-Wells says. While it can be tough for others to see past the criticism, a Virgo's nitpicking usually has more to do with themselves, than anyone else. "The key to overcoming such hurdles is for Virgo to increase their self-esteem and realize that they can manifest what they want in relationships without having to control every aspect of the situation," Trenou-Wells says. "Meditation, therapy, and working on not sweating the small stuff will help Virgos overcome this, and they’ll attract mutually beneficial and spiritually rewarding relationships."

2 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle As a fixed water sign, Scorpio tends to cling to their emotions and perceptions, which can cause them to be a bit "extreme" in their interactions with others, Trenou-Wells says. While some people will be very attracted to their "hot and cold nature," others might be completely turned off. Scorpio is also quick to cut people from their life, which can make getting along with others tricky. "They tend to make instinctive judgments about others, and while their intuition and gut-instinct is often correct, it can also lead to them easily cutting people off or pushing them away," Trenou-Wells says. The thing is, while Scorpio can come off as cold or manipulative, it's actually their way of protecting themselves, which many people may not understand. It can be tough for Scorpio to reveal their deep need for intimacy, but it's definitely there. And the more they can let that show, the better. "The key to Scorpio getting along with others more is for them to dare to let love in," Trenou-Wells says. "Scorpios letting down their guards is no easy feat, and it will take time, trust, and patience. There’s a whole other side of Scorpio that they’ll reveal to those who take the time to peel back the layers and get to know them authentically."