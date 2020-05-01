The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have On-Again, Off-Again Relationships

For many people, a breakup can mean it's time to forgive, forget, and move on once and for all. But for the zodiac signs who have on-again, off-again relationships, they often find something intriguing and appealing about getting back together with an ex, breaking up, and then repeating the cycle all over again.

Of course, it always depends on the relationship. If you have something really intense — like the first love shared by Marianne and Connell, the protagonists in Hulu's Normal People — letting go can be tough to do. But when you factor in someone's zodiac sign, it makes even more sense why some folks are drawn to this cycle.

Like the characters on Normal People, who secretly date all through high school and then overtly in college, the desire can be chalked up to intense attraction. But there are also other factors, like impulsiveness, hopefulness, and fairness. Some zodiac signs will jump back into a relationship without thinking, while others will mull it over, and be down for a second try simply because they're open-minded.

Outside of the TV world, it will obviously depend on the situation, as well as who they're dating. Not everyone will be open to on-again/off-again relationships. But for the three zodiac signs listed below, the option is always on the table.

Norma People/Hulu

Aries (March 21 — April 19) A goal-oriented and passionate fire sign, Aries tends to go after exactly what they want in life. And if that means texting an ex at 2 a.m. to see if they want to "work things out," so be it. They certainly value relationships when they're in them, and will put effort into fixing problems whenever possible. The thing is, their impulsivity plays a strong role here, too. An Aries only needs one reason to jump back into a relationship, but that also means they only need one reason to jump right back out again. You'll never catch them writing pro and con lists, calling friends for advice, or taking a beat to think about the best course of action. If something seems like a good idea in the moment — whether it's breaking up or getting back together — they'll do it without hesitation.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) While some folks will do whatever it takes to completely move on from an ex, Geminis are a mutable sign, which means they're adaptable and flexible, and a bit more open-minded. They won't completely shut someone out of their life, so it leaves the door wide open for on-again/off-again relationships. Because they have excellent communication skills, they're great at smoothing over issues just enough to make a relationship seem feasible. But because they're also a flaky air sign, it's often not long before they're craving their single life again, and calling things off.