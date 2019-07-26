You can have a 10-step skin care routine in place to rival any K-beauty buff, but if you're not applying a décolletage cream, too, you're not being as skin-savvy as you might think. Incorporating one of the the best décolleté creams into your routine is just as important as using face creams and serums because similarly, the neck and chest are delicate areas of your body that lose elastin and collagen earlier.

These areas are just as susceptible to sun damage, too, which is why it's also important to apply SPF to your face and neck (and any other area that's exposed to the sun) daily to prevent signs of sun damage.

Much like with night creams, when looking for a décolleté cream, you want to choose a formula that contains a mix of moisturizing and repairing ingredients. Some of the most popular and effective ingredients to look for include retinol, which helps with everything from accelerating skin cell turnover and increasing collagen production to minimizing pigmentation from sun damage.

Other beneficial ingredients include growth factors and peptides to help boost elasticity and collagen; hyaluronic acid, a heavy-duty hydrator that draws moisture to the skin; and ceramides, which help protect your skin and fortify its natural moisture barrier. Of course, if you're headed outdoors, you'll also benefit from a décolleté cream that contains an SPF of 30 or higher.

To give your neck and chest the skin care attention they deserve, try adding one of the décolleté creams featured below into your daily routine.

1. The Overall Best Décolleté Cream NeoStrata Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream $65 | Amazon See On Amazon This neck-firming cream has landed itself on multiple 'best of' lists when it comes to décolleté treatments. NeoStrata's Skin Active Triple Firming Neck Cream pairs three active ingredients (two or which are trademarked by the brand) to boost collagen and gently exfoliate skin to reduce pigmentation and even out texture. The oil-free cream is also formulated with hydrating ingredients like shea butter and glycerin, and antioxidant-rich fruit stem cell extracts.

2. A Mess-Free Way To Apply Décolleté Cream StriVectin Tightening Neck Serum Roller $89 | Amazon See On Amazon StriVectin is known for their neck and décolletage creams, and this Tightening Neck Serum Roller makes taking care of the décolleté area simple and mess-free. Specifically created for the skin on the neck, StriVectin uses a cooling roller applicator (best applied in upwards and outwards strokes) to deliver its patented formula. While you'll notice hyaluronic acid, algae extract, and glycerin on its ingredients list, the key, skin-firming players in this serum are lipopetides and the brand's patented Nia-114, which is an optimized form of vitamin B3 that strengthens the skin barrier to protect it from external stressors.

3. A Décolleté Cream With SPF RoC Multi Correxion 5-In-1 Chest, Neck & Face Cream SPF 30 $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're not into the idea of adding another step to your skin care routine, consider this drugstore multi-tasker. As its name suggests, the RoC Multi Correxion 5-In-1 Chest, Neck & Face Cream SPF 30 can not only be used on your face and décolleté, but it also has your daily sun protection covered with an SPF of 30. In just four weeks, the cream promises to deliver results thanks to its Hexinol technology, which was developed to improve firmness and elasticity, as well as skin radiance and a more even looking tone.