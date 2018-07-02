Emotional availability doesn't mean constantly wearing your heart on your sleeve. Instead, learning how to be emotionally available is about opening up to the possibility of emotional intimacy. And for some people, this comes naturally.

When you meet, and perhaps even fall in love with, someone who is emotionally available, it's pretty easy to tell. The honesty and the communication is clear, and the person who you're getting to know is confident in themselves, even with their flaws. Your new partner, or friend, likely won't come home from work with a cloud over their head and just let their bad feelings simmer. An emotionally available person will be clear with you about their feelings and needs.

Looking for someone who is emotionally available can feel like a fruitless pursuit. Luckily, the zodiac can help point you in the right direction. Certain signs, by nature of their personality type, are more inclined to open up with their feelings. Astrologers agree that emotional availability can be written in the stars.

Most people have been through at least one experience with emotional unavailability, and, for a variety of reasons, you may even be emotionally unavailable yourself. That doesn't mean you deserve this kind of bond any less. So look to the zodiac if you're curious who in your life might be worth opening up to.

These are the four most emotionally available zodiac signs, according to astrologers.

Tina Gong/Bustle The Taurus craves a relationship that is emotionally intimate, where they can share their feelings without judgement. "Ruled by Venus, Taurus' beauty is on the inside," Psychic, astrologer, and life coach Joshua MacGuire tells Bustle. "They are often the most loving of zodiac signs ... They often long for traditional partnerships in which their partner can satisfy all their needs, especially their emotional ones." This kind of emotional availability can give you the opportunity to get to know a Taurus quicker than you would others, and be able to get straight to the important things in building your relationship.

Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers feel at ease in vulnerability — whether their own, or someone else's. That means that they often have a key to emotional availability that other signs don't. "Ruled by the Moon, they are no strangers to feelings, moods, and a wide spectrum of emotions," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "As such, they can immediately recognize, identify, and empathize with anyone around them, especially those that are feeling down." This back-and-forth that cancers are comfortable with can boil down to their emotional nature. "Cancers have so much emotion, that it's a big relief for them to release it by sharing their feelings and allowing themselves to be vulnerable," MacGuire says. So let the Cancer in your life guide you through what it really means to open up.

Tina Gong/Bustle Libras take a completely different approach to emotional availability — one of reason and fairness. "Relationships for [Libras] are serious business, and sharing their emotions is very important to them," MacGuire says. This relationship skill goes back to the Libras' symbol: the scales. "Libras always seek balance," Mckean says. "Fairness is essential to a Libra and any sense of injustice, unfairness, or unbalance compels them to set things straight or avoid it if things get too sticky ... With their scales always in constant motion, they understand the swings of emotions people may have and as a partner this makes them be emotionally available." This means that Libra will often have the skill set to care for you when you're down. And when they're feeling low, they know what they need to get back up again.