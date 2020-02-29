If you’re looking to make your frizzy hair a bit smoother, the best conditioners for frizzy hair are great tools to add to your arsenal. It’s generally recommended that you always use a conditioner if you wash your hair with shampoo, but which conditioner is best will vary depending on your hair type and goals. A conditioner that provides moisture and smoothes strands is an absolute must if you want to tame frizz, which is caused by damage or disruption to the cuticle, which is the exterior protective layer of a strand of hair. This includes damage that can occur from dryness, heat damage, or shampoos that contain sulfates, which tend to dry out hair, as well as a disruption of the cuticle as a result of humidity.

There are two main types of conditioners that can help to create a sleeker ‘do: traditional conditioners and leave-in conditioners. Traditional conditioners are applied to wet hair after shampooing, typically in the bath or shower, then rinsed out. They contain ingredients like oils, polymers, and proteins that penetrate, moisturize, strengthen, and/or smooth out the cuticle. For maximum effectiveness, it’s important to wait a couple of minutes between application and rinsing.

On the other hand, leave-in conditioners are applied to damp hair after shampooing and don’t need to be rinsed out, allowing the product more time to penetrate the cuticle and protect the hair. They are typically used as a replacement for traditional conditioners (although if you have extra-dry hair and want to try using both traditional and leave-in conditioners for added moisture, you certainly can), and should be combed into or sprayed on your hair, depending on the individual product.

Frizz-fighting conditioners are formulated for dry, damaged hair, so it’s important to note that they can feel heavier than other conditioners, largely due to the fact that they often contain more oils and polymers that coat each individual strand to provide protection and hydration. This should pose no problem if you have thick or curly hair — just opt for a conditioner that’s creamier in consistency and loaded with oils. However, if your hair is fine or prone to greasiness, a leave-in conditioning spray is a better option for adding moisture and shine without weighing it down.

From lightweight sprays to creamy moisturizers, here are the best conditioners for anyone looking to smooth frizzy hair. (And don’t forget to pair your conditioner with one of the best shampoos for frizzy hair!)

1. The Overall Best Anti-Frizz Conditioner Moroccanoil Smoothing Conditioner $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Kick frizz to the curb and say hello to soft, smooth hair with this Moroccanoil Smoothing Conditioner, which contains antioxidant-rich argan oil and argan butter to hydrate and nourish your hair. Its special AminoRenew ingredient strengthens the keratin proteins of your hair and contains amino acids to help your hair retain moisture. It also includes silicone polymers to smooth out and protect the cuticle. In addition, it doesn't have any sulfates, and it's safe to use on color-treated hair. Positive Amazon review: “Wonderful conditioner for hair that tends to frizz. [...] Hair is soft, not frizzy, and looks great. The extra money for this conditioner is VERY worth it.”

3. The Best Lightweight Leave-In Conditioner Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a lightweight conditioner? Briogeo's Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk leave-in conditioning spray is the product for you. Unlike the other options on this list, it comes in a spray bottle, so it's very easy to get lightweight, even coverage. This product is free of harsh sulfates such as SLS and SLES and doesn't rely on silicones to coat the hair — instead it has rosehip oil, argan oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E. You don't have to have fine or straight hair to use this one, though — it's great for any hair types, including color-treated, keratin-treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair, in need of lightweight moisture. Positive Amazon review: “Love the way it smells and feels. As a person with fine curly hair this is perfect. I can spray it in wet or dry and it has [an] enhancing effect and reduces my frizz.”

4. The Best Conditioner For Humidity Biolage Smoothproof Conditioner For Frizzy Hair $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated specifically to tackle frizz caused by humidity, Biolage Smoothproof Conditioner will help your hair stay smooth and under control even on rainy and humid days. It contains oil from the camellia oleifera seed, which seals in your hair's moisture while repelling the exterior moisture and humidity that can disrupt the texture of the cuticle. It is sulfate-free and safe to use on color-treated hair. Positive Amazon review: “The conditioner does wonders against Miami humidity. The conditioner leaves this natural luster to your hair and it looks great.”