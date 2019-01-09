The 5 Most Emotionally Unpredictable Zodiac Signs

Everyone experiences mood fluctuations throughout the day. We all go through ups and downs, and react to life differently. But for some zodiac signs who are more emotional and unpredictable, these changes might happen more frequently — or even seem to come out of the blue.

"Some signs are known for their intensity more than others," Kyle Thomas, resident astrologer at Love by Luna, tells Bustle. So even though we all have the potential to be moody, others may simply be less skilled at hiding it, masking it, or tamping it down, he says. And that's OK. As long as you remain aware of your emotions, and keep them in check, it's perfectly fine to be an emotional person.

That said, if these mood swings seem to be impacting your life in a negative way, there are things you can do. "Through consistent effort and work, as well as being honest with oneself, we can live more intentional lives," Thomas says. "For instance, if a zodiac sign is prone to impulsive action, working on planning can help them over time. If a zodiac sign is prone to stubbornness or iciness, working on trusting your emotions can help your relationships improve."

Each zodiac sign has positive and negative traits, and there are plenty of ways to embrace the good, while balancing out the not-so-good. With that in mind, here are the five zodiac signs that tend to be the most emotional — as well as what they can do if they'd like to even it all out.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If anyone's going to leap into things before thinking, it's likely Aries. "With such a fierce drive to move forward, they can be highly impulsive and rush right in," Thomas says, whether it's into a new job, experience, or even an argument. "Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of action and energy," he says. "However, because of this, Aries can throw quite a tantrum when they don’t get their way." Once they get that forward momentum, they need their goals to come to fruition. And often feel upset when things go awry. "Yet, as rapidly as they may dive [in] they tend to get over it as quickly," Thomas says. "One way to control this impulsivity is to take a moment to breathe and chill out. Ground yourself before you rush right in. You’ll be glad that you did."

2 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is known for their intense mood swings, as well as their sensitivity. "With such sensitive hearts, they become emotionally wounded quite easily when they feel betrayed," Thomas says. "As a water sign, Cancer tends to shut off from the world and hide within their shells (or homes) when they feel uncomfortable." It doesn't take much for them to go from friendly and outgoing, to totally introverted as a way of protecting themselves. And it can prove quite confusing to the people in their lives. "To combat this natural tendency to sink deep into their emotions, Cancer should learn to forgive and also not be too hard on themselves," Thomas says. "Life isn’t always going to be perfect, so don’t beat yourself up about things you cannot control."

3 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Of all the signs, Scorpio is known to be the most emotionally [unpredictable]," Thomas says, as well as a touch vindictive if they feel like someone's done them wrong. They're also known to quickly switch from feeling close to a person to feeling deeply betrayed, all thanks to their sensitive natures. While Scorpio may seem manipulative, Thomas says, it's actually an emotion that stems from deeply-engrained insecurities, instead of a place of malice. But it can be tough for others to see that. For Scorpio, the best course of action is to find a healthy outlet for all their energy so it doesn't get the best of them, or push others away. "Get active," Thomas says. "Meditate. Rather than sending that cruel text or getting lost in [a] fury, take a step back before you do something that you could regret." Then proceed once a sense of calm has been restored.

4 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Likes Aries, Sagittarius is known for their desire to rush forward in life, without considering their actions first. "They’ll often get carried away," Thomas says. "Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and growth, Sagittarius may go from zero to ten in the blink of an eye." So if they seem emotionally unpredictable, that may explain why. "Sagittarius often becomes distracted and scattered, as well, wanting it all — now," he says. "However, ways to navigate this volatility are to be more intentional in your actions and plans." While it's fine to feel excited about life, and to quickly pursue dreams, it never hurts to slow down and take a step back. "By doing self-reflection, you can become more present and take ownership of your emotions rather than running away."