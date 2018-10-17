The 5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Feel Like They Don't Know Themselves

Everyone goes through phases where they feel like they don't know themselves, or what they want out of life in general. It happens to the best of us, but this feeling may be even more common for a select few zodiac signs, according to astrology experts.

Due to their natural personalities — and other astrological factors — these signs might find themselves tumbling through life, and never really knowing who they are. For some, it's due to the fact they have a wide variety of interests, which causes them to flit from one thing to the next. Others have busy minds, which may prevent them from seeing through to their deepest desires, while others are too busy zooming about to sit down and ponder what they really want.

It can take time — and a lot of effort — for these signs to sort through it all and get to know themselves. But recognizing that they'd like to figure it all out is a great place to start. We've all had that moment where we realize we aren't totally in tune with who we are, or what we want, but making it a priority to figure it out can set you on the right path, regardless of your sign. Here are the five zodiac signs who struggle with this the most, as well as what they can do about it, according to experts.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Since they're interested in so many things — and are so complex as a result — it's common for Gemini to feel like they don't really know who they are. "A person with a Gemini Sun is so curious and has so many facets to their personality that they may have a hard time focusing," astrologer Nina Palmer, tells Bustle. "The duality of their sign makes them interested in so many things that it’s hard to nail down one [...] and stick to it." They may be interested in painting one moment, and writing the next, then they have an idea for a great invention or an amazing charity idea — and on and on they go. As Palmer says, "Since we draw much of our identity from what we do, they may feel scattered and unable to figure out who they are." Gemini shouldn't stop trying new things, though. The more they experience, the sooner they'll be able to figure out what's most meaningful to them. And before they know it, they'll feel like they know themselves.

2 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo can feel like they don't know themselves simply because they zero in on the smallest details of life, and as a result can miss out on the bigger picture, Palmer says. Instead of focusing on a meaningful project at work, for example, they may get hung up on the wording of one, tiny email. "By being too fussy and picky, they may get caught up in a never-ending loop of perfectionism and can’t allow the messy business of life to help them find who they really are." The solution? "Deal with messes," Palmer says. Virgo can try to accept that life isn't ever going to be perfect, that tiny mistakes will slip by, and that it's all OK. Once they loosen their grip on things, they'll be able to step back and see their goals with more clarity — including what it all means to them.

3 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is one sign that tends to get lost in their friendships and family dynamics, but especially in their personal relationships. "Companionship is so important to a Libra native that they meld into their partner’s identity, thereby losing the core of who they are," Palmer says. They're also always weighing the pros and cons for every situation, so they often struggle to make up their mind since they can see both sides of the story clearly, Palmer says. This can cause them to feel stuck in the middle, where they never make up their minds, or figure out what they truly want. This can be a tricky habit for a Libra to break, but by focusing on themselves — instead of what other people want, or how they might make others happy — they may be able to learn more about themselves.

4 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio is one of the most misunderstood signs in general, but they often struggle to understand themselves, as well as their place in the world. "As the sign of death, rebirth, and regeneration, Scorpio’s nature is one of constant transformation," Narayana Montufar, an in-house astrologist for Horoscope, tells Bustle. "Ruled by two cosmic heavy-hitters, Pluto and Mars (both really intense planets), Scorpios often feel like they don’t belong. This is due to their intense emotional nature." Their minds are always working, and always over-thinking. If this sign wants to find themselves, they can start by understanding that their complicated feelings aren't always reflective of the world around them. Without this clouding their minds, they can begin to use their intelligence to their advantage, and figure themselves out.