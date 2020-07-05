For candle-lovers, the French-made Diptyque candles are as glam as it gets. Diptyque candles are beloved because they are hand-poured using quality materials, but they also come with a premium price tag. If you crave luxury but are on a budget, these Diptyque candle alternatives offer a similar long-lasting burn and unique, natural scents, but won't break the bank.

Burn Times & Wax Types

Diptyque candles have a burn time of between 50 to 60 hours and all of the alternatives on this list boast a similar long-lasting burn (one even burns up to 85 hours). When choosing a candle, it's also important to consider the materials used. Many candles, including Diptyque, use paraffin wax, which is petroleum based and has long been the standard for candles, but has been called into question for containing possible toxins. Alternatives to paraffin include soy candles, which are nontoxic and burn up to 50 percent longer than paraffin, and beeswax, which can be pricier but, like soy, burns cleaner and won't create soot.

Some candles are made of hybrid blends of soy, paraffin, beeswax, and even coconut, so be sure to look for "100 percent" of an ingredient if this is important to you.

Wicks

A candle with a cotton and/or paper wick is considered the safest wick type because metal wicks are potentially toxic.

Scent

A great Diptyque alternative can't skimp when it comes to aesthetics and scent. The classic Diptyque packaging is fresh, modern, and minimalist, with a simple black and white label. The picks below mimic that classic, sleek aesthetic. They also boast fragrances found in nature and several picks are direct alternatives to famous Diptyque scents like Figuier and Ambre.

These affordable candles — some of which boast thousands of reviews on Amazon — replicate the charm and premium scents found in Diptyque candles, but at a much lower price point.

1. A Fig-Scented Candle That's So Elegant Trapp Fragrances No. 14 Mediterranean Fig (8.75 Ounces) $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This Mediterranean fig-scented candle is the perfect alternative for Diptyque's immensely popular Figuier candle. The soy-blend candle has a cotton and paper wick and will burn for 70 hours. It has a cotton/paper wick, comes in two sizes, and is packaged in a simple, minimalist glass jar, though it does not come with a lid. Reviewers say the sophisticated scent is so impressive it leaves its mark in your home even when it is not lit. And it comes in 11 additional scents like lemongrass verbena and jasmine gardenia, and in a 3.75 ounce jar if you prefer a smaller candle. Helpful Review: “This is my favorite candle fragrance. It make[s] my home smell so beautiful. The candle can sit in a room unlit and you can still smell its beautiful aroma. It lights up my whole first floor and smells great for hours afterwards [...]"

2. A Wildly Popular Candle That Comes In 21 Scents Lulu Candles: Jasmine, Oud & Sandal Wood (9 Ounces) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This highly rated Lulu Candle is hand-poured in the U.S. and made of soy wax that burns clean, producing a burn that reviewers say lasts anywhere from 40 to 70 hours. These vegan candles have cotton wicks and sleek, minimalist packaging that mimics Diptyque's sophisticated aesthetic, but they do not come with lids. You can snag this candle in one of three sizes and 21 scents like the jasmine, oud, and sandalwood featured here; fresh linen; and amber, rose, and fresh musk. It has more than 7,000 reviews, many of which rave about its natural, long-lasting scent. Helpful Review: “The candle was brilliant. It smelled great from the start but not overpowering. It lasted approximately 50 hours as I kept track out of my own curiosity. It burned evenly and even the jar was so simple and elegant looking.”

3. The 100% Soy Candle With Ingredients Sourced From France Boarding Pass Sea Salt And Lime Basil Scented Candle (8.5 Ounces) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If it’s a European vacation you’re in search of, this luxe-smelling candle has the trademarks of a $70 candle for only $20. This 100% soy candle smells like sea salt and lime basil and will transport you to a day at the beach. The scent comes from essential oils sourced from France and it has a burn time of 50 hours. It does not come with a lid and it isn't clear what the wick material is. Much like Diptyque’s simplistic and elegant packaging, this candle is sleek and monochromatic to add an air of sophistication to any room. It comes in four additional scents like amber vanilla and floral cedar apricot tea. Helpful Review: “Elegant and simple in its packaging ... And it’s a pleasure on the senses ... Overpriced candles just make me not want to buy, so it was nice to find a reasonably priced one with a high-quality scent.”

4. An Amber-Scented Candle Made From 100% Soy Wax P.F. Candle Co. Amber & Moss Soy Candle (7.2 Ounces) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This amber-scented candle is hand poured in California using 100% soy wax. At just $20, it’s an excellent alternative to Diptyque’s popular Ambre candle. It is vegan with a cotton wick and features a hint of lavender, orange, and sage. It will burn for up to 50 hours inside an apothecary-inspired amber jar with a lid. Many reviewers report they were pleasantly surprised by how well it burned and how long it lasted. If you prefer a larger candle, you can purchase a 12.5 ounce version for just eight dollars more. Helpful Review: “Love this brand. Sustainable, locally produced, and the scent is fabulous! Great to give as a gift too. Always happy to support small businesses such as this company."

5. A Beeswax And Coconut Blend Candle From A Cult-Favorite Brand Boy Smells Cedar Stack Candle (8.5 Ounces) $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Boy Smells has been quietly taking over the candle market and is praised for its commitment to inclusivity and sustainability. This beeswax and coconut blend candle has a cotton wick and burns clean for up to 55 hours. Hand-poured in the U.S., this candle is packaged in a simple black glass tumbler without a lid. It comes in eight scents that are described by reviewers are strong, but not overpowering. Helpful Review: "This is one of the favorite candles I've ever purchased. I love this company, their unique sense of style and scents. I took this with me on a business trip and it kept me company the entire time, peaceful and unique."