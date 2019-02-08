With Valentines Day right around the corner, now seems like the perfect time to enjoy a good old romantic comedy. Whether you're spending a comfy evening in with your significant other, or curling up on the sofa alone with a glass of chardonnay, there are tonnes of fantastic rom-coms out there to be enjoyed. If you're struggling to find the perfect romantic flick, you really shouldn't look any further than Netflix, which currently boasts an impressive selection in the genre. To save you some time, I've taken it upon myself to list the best rom-coms on Netflix UK in 2019 for your viewing pleasure, and hopefully save you the headache of scrolling through the vast amount of options — which can often times take longer than actually watching the movie itself.

The streaming service offers a wide range of classics, including iconic '80s and '90s gems like When Harry Met Sally and My Best Friends Wedding, as well as modern releases like Crazy Stupid Love and Along Came Polly. However, its worth nothing that some are indeed better than others, so to avoid any disappointment, you need to know exactly which rom-coms to invest in. So grab your heart-shaped chocolates and get ready to enjoy what Netflix UK has to offer.

1 'My Best Friend's Wedding' TheTrailerSiteDOTcom on YouTube My Best Friend's Wedding was released way back in 1997, and follows the story of Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) who ends up falling head over heels for her former-best friend — and sets out to sabotage his upcoming nuptials. The film boasts a stellar lineup, including the likes of Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett, who complete the main cast of this epic love-triangle. Watch it here

2 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' Movieclips on YouTube Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell and Emma Stone lead the cast of Crazy, Stupid, Love, which tells the story of the newly single Cal, who after divorcing his wife, seeks dating advice from a young bachelor. Thanks to its incredible cast, the film perfectly tugs at the audience's heartstrings whilst providing some top-notch comedy. This flick is highly recommended. Watch it here

3 'Bridget Jones's Baby' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube 15 years after the original Bridget Jones, the unlucky in love character is back — and as the title suggests, she's having a baby. As well as preparing for the birth of her first child, and struggling with single-life, Jones tries to figure out who is in fact the father of her unborn baby. Returning to the film series are Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth, who are this time joined by American heartthrob, Patrick Dempsey — a must watch for fans of the original film. Watch it here

4 'Love Actually' Love Actually - Trailer on YouTube Although many would consider Love Actually to be a Christmas film due to its festive setting, this British classic is easily one of the best romantic comedies of all time. The charming movie displays ten separate intertwining love stories, all of which take place in the city of London — and lead up to Christmas Eve. This rom-com, which stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and many more, is quite frankly appropriate at any time of the year. Watch it here

5 'Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging' Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging - Trailer on YouTube For many, Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging was a staple of their teenage years. The British comedy follows main character Georgia, who has two goals: throw the best 15th birthday party ever, and get a gorgeous boyfriend. And when Robbie Jennings (Aaron Johnson) moves to town, at least one of her teenage wishes might just come true. Watch it here

6 'Along Came Polly' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Along Came Polly begins just as Reuben, played by Ben Stiller, is dumped by his new wife on their Honeymoon. Ouch. The uptight character later reconnects with childhood friend, Polly (Jennifer Aniston), who shows Reuben how to live on the edge. This sweet film would perfectly compliment a cosy night in. Watch it here