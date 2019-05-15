The human body is pretty fascinating. While you're going about your day-to-day routine, your body is doing hundreds of other things at the same time. Our knowledge of what the body does and can do is still pretty limited. Researchers are constantly finding things to discover. But according to experts, there are a few surprising things the body can do that you should be aware of right now.

For instance, if you ever get headaches or aching joints before a storm, that's your body's way of predicting changes in the weather. It can also predict near-future events, alert you to danger, and even tell you if the person you're dating is "The One."

The things you do regularly may not seem like a big deal. But things like eating, sleeping, and waking up in the morning involve a lot more than you may realize.

If you get periods regularly, sex educator and researcher, Mia Barrett tells Bustle, there's a little known fact many women don't know. Your ovaries pretty much bust open each month. "In order for an egg to move from the ovary to the fallopian tube, it must burst through the follicle in the ovary," she says. "There isn’t an opening, no doorway or valve to open. The egg essentially tunnels through the wall of the follicle and busts out the other side to the fallopian tube." It's why some people say they can feel themselves ovulating.

It's amazing how much we don't really know about our bodies. So here are some of the most surprising things you probably didn't know your body could do, according to experts and science.

1. Your Liver Can Regenerate Andrew Zaeh for Bustle “The liver is the only internal organ that possesses the capacity to regenerate, much like a Starfish," Dr. Anthony Watkins, abdominal transplant surgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, tells Bustle. This can happen in response to the liver being surgically removed or after a chemical injury like an Acetaminophen overdose. According to Dr. Watkins, as little as 25 percent of the original liver mass can regenerate back to its full size in a matter of several weeks.

2. You Can Orgasm From Exercise Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Some people can orgasm while exercising. "It’s true and it’s been given the lovely term of 'coregasm,'" Amber Nash, founder of Fit Healthy Best, tells Bustle. When you do exercises that tighten and contract your abdominal muscles, you're also working your pelvic floor muscles. The contraction of the pelvic floor muscles plus the the endorphins released during exercise can lead to an orgasm for some. In fact, a 2012 study of 530 women published in the journal Sexual and Relationship Therapy found that 246 participants said they experienced exercise-induced sexual pleasure, while 124 said they experienced exercise-induced orgasms.

3. You Can Use Your Tongue To Fight Off Brain Freeze Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Brain freezes happen when your food or drink is too cold and essentially "freezes" the nerves and arteries in the roof of your mouth. If you've never experienced it before, it causes a sharp and somewhat strong headache that can last for a few seconds. But to combat this, Dr. Thanu Jey, clinic director at Yorkville Sports Medicine Clinic, tells Bustle, "Press your tongue firmly against the roof of your mouth. Your tongue is warm and will provide some relief to the cold nerves, decreasing your brain freeze headache."

4. You Can Microsleep Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Blinking is an involuntary reflex that we largely take for granted and you blink around 20 times a minute," Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, tells Bustle. "But they’re more than just a way to keep your eyes clean. Blinking provides you with what’s known as a 'micro-nap,' which is essentially an involuntary recharge for your eyes." In fact, micronapping or microsleeping happens a lot more than you probably think. Microsleeping is defined as "brief, unintended episodes of unconsciousness" when you're sleep deprived but fighting to stay awake. It's what happens when you're sleepy and you tune out for a moment or you're driving and you didn't notice the red light. These "naps" last from a fraction of a second to up to 15 seconds.

5. Your Gut Can Influence Your Moods Just As Much As Your Brain Ashley Batz/Bustle There's a science behind why you should trust your gut. "There are neurons that line your gut which means that your stomach doesn’t only digest but, it's also interwoven with the nervous system," Backe says. "That’s why when you’re nervous you might feel what’s commonly referred to as ‘butterflies in your stomach.'" Researchers have even called the gut the "second brain" due to its ability to influence moods.

6. You Can Laugh To Reduce Pain Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Laughter may really be the best medicine. "Every time we laugh, our bodies release endorphins, which act as natural painkillers," health expert and writer, Beverly Friedmann, tells Bustle. In fact, a 2011 study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences found that social laughter is linked with an elevated pain threshold. That's because laughter works to decrease stress hormones like cortisol, and can even help to lower feelings of depression and anxiety.