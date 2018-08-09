If you thought that Mercury retrograde and the total lunar eclipse at the end of July was a lot to handle, wait until you hear this: on August 11, a partial solar eclipse is happening during five planetary retrogrades, and no matter what your zodiac sign, it's going to affect you. Because, make no mistake, five retrogrades are definitely going to have an effect on your everyday lives, regardless of your zodiac sign.

To really understand what you can expect within the next few days, you need a solid understanding of how each event will affect you. The partial solar eclipse is happening during a new moon. New moons signal the end of one cycle and the beginning of a new one, and you'll feel that energy. A new moon typically makes people want to get rid of the old and start something fresh. New moons give everyone the urge to do something different and, well, new with their lives.

A partial solar eclipse affects you a little differently. As astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle, "Spiritually, there's a shadow of ourselves that we must reflect on. Since solar eclipses are tied in with new moons, and new moons in astrology are tied in with a good time to begin or end a project, idea, or intention, a new moon during an eclipse is considered a good time to tackle the old and outworn ideas, feelings, and thoughts we may be holding and allow the sun to inject new life and vitality into our intentions." In other words, a solar eclipse is a time of reflection as well as a time of new beginnings.

That would all be some positive energy and vibes that are probably welcome to anyone at the end of the summer, but the retrogrades might make things a little more complicated. First, you've got Mercury retrograde, which is known for causing major communication mishaps. During Mercury retrograde, you aren't supposed to start anything new, but instead focus on reflecting on the past. This is in contrast to the energy from the eclipse, which might make things feel frustrating.

Saturn will be retrograde through September 6, and could affect your job and your feeling of ambition. This could work in or against your favor when combined with the energy from the eclipse. Mars retrograde will be going on through the end of August, and could make you feel low on energy and impatient. During Mars retrograde, it's often recommended to step back and relax rather than get into something new and complicated.

Neptune retrograde is pretty emotional, and could leave you feeling kind of distracted when it comes to basically anything. Lastly, there's Pluto retrograde. Luckily, this doesn't affect us much as it's very far away from Earth.

Taking all of that into consideration, it's pretty obvious that this time period should be all about reflection. You'll want to put a pause on starting anything new, even if you feel the urge to do so. You're better off taking time to step back, look at the past, and figure out what hasn't been working for you. Take things slow during this time — there's no need to rush into anything, and in fact, it isn't a good idea to do so. You've got this! You just need to use this time as an excuse to relax a bit.