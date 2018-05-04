Nearly a week after their hit movie premiered in theaters, the stars of Avengers: Infinity War are working together to save lives in real-life too. While paying a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Infinity War cast made character drawings of themselves to be auctioned off for a children's charity. And after feasting your eyes on their works of art, let's just say that you'll be even more thankful that the Avengers celebrities chose acting as their passions.

Not that the drawings aren't heartwarmingly adorable. In fact, a few of them are so endearing that you'd swear preschoolers had a hand in crafting them. All in all, the character drawings — from Chadwick Boseman's rendition of Black Panther to Josh Brolin's interpretation of Infinity War villain Thanos — are currently being auctioned off as a part of Marvel Studios Hero Acts to Starlight Children's Foundation to support Starlight's work with hospitalized children. And seriously, it doesn't get much more touching than that.

While some of the portraits are adorably childlike, there are quite a few impressive ones in the mix too. Sure, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Brolin's Thanos, and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch look more abstract than life like. But after looking at Boseman's drawing of Black Panther, Dave Bautista's take on Drax, Sebastian Stan's doodle of Winter Soldier, and Scarlett Johansson's sketch of Mark Ruffalo, you'll be amazed at how well they all work with crayons and pencils — especially when asked to create a work of art on the fly.

As mentioned before, all of the character portraits were donated by Marvel Studios to benefit the Starlight Children’s Foundation — a nonprofit that makes it their business to make the lengthy hospital stays for children patients and their families way more enjoyable. Through many program initiatives — such as providing child-friendly gowns to patients, donating virtual equipment to hospitals, and collecting and distributing millions of dollars worth of toys, books, and arts and craft materials to patients — the organization definitely goes above and beyond to make hospitals feel as close to a wonderland as possible for young people who are already going through so much.

And right now, on CharityBuzz, fans can assist the Infinity War team and Marvel (and whomever drew Robert Downey Jr.'s amazing Iron Man portrait, of course) in making more dreams come true by purchasing one of the celebrity drawings — currently ranging anywhere from $650 to a whopping $5,000 plus.

It's always nice seeing your favorite celebrities get involved in giving back, and though their art was created in the context of fun, the Infinity War cast is sure to affect the lives of hospitalized children in a major way.

Since its April 27 premiere, Infinity War has garnered a record-breaking $258 million domestically during the box office's opening weekend, knocking Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $247.9 opening weekend off of the top spot. The record seemingly puts the Marvel film on track to be one of the most successful movies of 2018, and possibly the most successful film in the entire MCU so far. And with that, there's no better time for the cast and studio to show their gratitude than to use some of their celebrity and hidden talents to give back to their fans by supporting such an amazing cause.

Not only are the Infinity War cast heroes on the big screen, they're also setting the same kind of precedent for their off-screen lives as well. Seeing them do so in order to put smiles on the faces of the kids who need their support the most makes their actions all the more heroic. They may not have shields and capes in real life, but these actors know how to use their success to make a meaningful difference in the world, and that's a beautiful thing.