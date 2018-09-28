The Best Cool Toned Eyeshadow Palettes For Under $10
As of late, the trend in beauty appears to be leaning toward warm-tones, especially when it comes to eyeshadow. From Anastasia Beverly Hills' ultra-popular Modern Renaissance to Pumpkin Spice-inspired palettes, it's all warm, all the time. These 10 best cool tone palettes for under $10 will help you rock a different look than other people are wearing. Plus, you'll be able to do so without breaking the bank. Talk about a win-win, right?
Of course, it can be difficult to find something that's cool-toned. Lately, it seems like finding a palette that isn't filled with browns, reds, and golds is nearly impossible. Thankfully, there are recent launches like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina palette and the Milani Soft and Sultry palette. However, both of these palettes are more than $10. Sometimes, you just need to get your glam on with a budget.
Thankfully, drugstore brands have been on a roll lately with crafting quality products with prices that won't break the bank. From foundations to mascaras to blushes, there are plenty of products on the market that will let you get the perfect full face without missing your rent payment.
Now, these 10 cool toned palettes are here to help you try something different on a budget.
1. Rimmel Magnif'Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
Rimmel Manfi'eyes Eyeshadow Palette
$7.99
One of the most popular ways to create a cool-toned palette seems to be to replicate the original Naked Palette from Urban Decay, and honestly, who could blame especially now that the Naked palette has been discontinued.
2. Wet N' Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Palette
Wet N' Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Palette
$3.99
This simple palette is perfect for women on the go, and if you love cool tones. It's perfect for your travel looks.
3. Profusion Cosmetics Smoky Eyes Makeup Case
Profusion Cosmetics Smoky Eyes Makeup Case
$6.99
If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, this cool-toned palette from ProFusion is for you. At just under $7 with 12 shadows, it's a major steal.
4. J. Cat Beauty Fab Five Eyeshadow Palette
J. Cat Beauty Fab Five Eyeshadow Palette
$4.99
A palette for under $5? Yes, please! Plus, this palette is basically as cool-toned as you can possibly get at a drugstore.
5. Milani Everyday Eyes Eyeshadow Collection
Milani Everyday Eyes Eyeshadow Collection
$8.09
Milani has been getting major praise lately for their palette launches, and if you want something company with purple cool tones, this set of shadows is perfect for you.
6. Makeup Revolution Flawless Matte Ultra 32 Eyeshadow Palette
Makeup Revolution Flawless Matte Ultra 32 Eyeshadow Palette
$7.49
Makeup Revolution is known for making affordable alternatives to popular products, and whether you enjoy that or not, it's difficult to pass up such a great deal with so many shadows.
7. e.l.f. Everyday Smoky Eyeshadow Palette Smoky
e.l.f. Everyday Smoky Eyeshadow Palette Smoky
$10
Cool toned smoky eyes aren't exactly popular right now, but if you're dying to do one, this e.l.f palette is perfect.
8. Maybelline The City Mini Palette Chill Brunch Neutrals
Maybelline The City Mini Palette Chill Brunch Neutrals
$9.99
This mini mix of metallics and shimmer shades in silvers and purples is travel-friendly, on-trend, and affordable. What's not to love?
9. e.l.f Cosmetics Contouring Clay Eyeshadow Palette
e.l.f Cosmetics Contouring Clay Eyeshadow Palette
$6
Purples, greys, and a highlighting shade? This palette is totally worth a shot.
10. Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
$8.19
If you're looking for a more unconvential take on cool tones, why not try this collection of nude pinks, browns, and greys?
While people may be all about warm tones right now, never fear. Cool toned palettes are still out there, and they won't break the bank.