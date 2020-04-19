There’s a seemingly infinite supply of streaming options to choose from these days, and while vegging out with a terrible rom com has its perks (S/O to The Princess Switch), occasionally it’s worth investing time in something a little more high brow. Even if just to humble brag about it later. Good news, then, that there are hundreds of Oscar-nominated films available to stream in the UK on sites such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, and NOW TV. Because is there anything more glamorous than being recognised by the Academy?

In the Western world especially, the movie industry seems to move in orbit around the Oscars, with production calendars organised around the nominations deadline in December. It’s the award ceremony to end all award ceremonies, and the perfect place to start if you’re looking to upgrade your marathon movie session.

The list below caters to every taste and preference. Sci-fi fans will be happy to see an appearance from Star Wars and the epic Sandra Bullock thriller Gravity. Animation lovers can check out Toy Story 4 or, for the purists, Spirited Away. Then there are the classics – What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Jaws – as well as some newer options that are already reaching cult status (think Frozen, Black Panther, and If Beale Street Could Talk).

Dive in and enjoy.

1. 'The Big Short' Moviestore/Shutterstock Starring Hollywood heavyweights Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, The Big Short centres around a group of crafty opportunists, who seek to profit from the U.S. economic crash after betting against the major banks. The film is adapted from Michael Lewis' 2010 book The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, which investigates how the 2008 financial crisis was largely brought on by the United States housing bubble. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Netflix

2. 'Marriage Story' Wilson Webb/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock Penned by award-winning screenwriter and director Noah Baumbach, Netflix's Marriage Story follows a married couple as they transition through a gruelling divorce, which pushes them both to new extremes. The film is led by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and went on to bag six nominations at the 2020 Academy Awards. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Netflix

3. 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button' Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock Directed by David Fincer, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is loosely based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1922 short story of the same name. The plot centres around Benjamin, who is born an 80 year-old man and continues to age backwards as time progresses. The fantasy flick's intriguing premise is complimented by an A-list cast, headlined by Academy Award-winners Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Amazon Prime

4. 'Super Size Me' Roadside/Goldwyn/Kobal/Shutterstock Academy Award-nominated documentary Super Size Me centres around Morgan Spurlock's fast-food social experiment, during which the filmmaker eats nothing but McDonald's for an entire month of his life. Spurlock goes on to experience some pretty terrifying side-effects, and shines a beaming light on society's unhealthy obsession with junk food. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Amazon Prime

5. 'I, Tonya' Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock The tumultuous life and career of figure skater Tonya Harding are skilfully depicted in this 2017 biographical flick. With Margot Robbie at the helm, I, Tonya delves into the most controversial moments of Harding's years on the ice, and offers a peek inside her dysfunctional personal relationships — some of which had damning effects on a hard-earned skating legacy. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Netflix

6. 'Toy Story 4' Disney/Pixar/Kobal/Shutterstock Disney's Toy Story 4 follows Woody and the gang as they embark on an adventure-filled road trip. Along the way, the group are introduced to a string of new faces, and wind up reconnecting with a long-lost friend. This emotional animated journey will have you reaching for the tissues. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Disney+

7. 'Rocketman' David Appleby/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock The life and career of Sir Elton John is the premise of this eccentric 2019 musical-biopic. Starring Taron Egerton and Richard Madden, Rocketman delves into various stages of Elton's life, including his difficult childhood and wild breakthrough years — all of which is complimented perfectly by the singer's impressive discography throughout. – Sam Ramsden Watch on NOW TV

8. 'The Lion King' Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock This visually striking remake of Disney's The Lion King reimagines the classic tale with Oscar-nominated computer animation. Complete with an all-star cast, that includes Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and the actual Beyoncé, the film tells the story of a future king's struggle to defend his rightful position on Pride Rock. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Disney Plus

9. 'Jaws' Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock A quiet U.S. seaside town becomes the target of a menacing, and very peckish, great white shark in Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic Jaws. The film is often credited with inventing the summer blockbuster, and John Williams' haunting two-note score still manages to send chills down your spine. – Sam Ramsden Watch on NOW TV

10. 'Frozen' Frozen follows a brave princess' journey to locate her sister, whose icy powers managed to engulf their Kingdom in an eternal winter. This modern Disney classic birthed the Grammy Award-winning acceptance anthem "Let It Go" — and has since gone on to spawn a sequel. However, the first chapter is always the best place to start. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Disney Plus

11. 'A Star Is Born' Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock The third remake of William A. Wellman's A Star Is Born follows the story of an exceptionally talented out-of-luck waitress, who is catapulted to stardom after falling in love with a troubled country singer. The 2018 adaptation sees Lady Gaga take on her first major big screen role, and the soundtrack alone is worth tuning in for. – Sam Ramsden Watch on NOW TV

12. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Lucasfilm/Bad Robot/Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock The Force Awakens marked a new era in this legendary sci-fi saga, and is the first instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Starring Daisy Ridley and John Boyega alongside other veteran cast members — including Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill — the film follows a desert scavenger's mission to restore peace in the galaxy as a new threat begins to emerge. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Disney Plus

13. 'Zero Dark Thirty' Jonathan Olley/Annapurna/Kobal/Shutterstock The decade-long hunt for Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden is the focus of Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty. Jessica Chastain stars as a CIA intelligence analyst who orchestrates the military raid of a Pakistan compound, which results in the capture and assassination of America's most wanted man. – Sam Ramsden Watch on NOW TV

14. 'Black Panther' Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Black Panther follows the newly-crowned king of Wakanda as he is challenged by a rival figure — who has plans which put his homeland, and indeed the entire world at risk. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Disney Plus

15. 'Gravity' Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Alfonso Cuarón's tense sci-fi thriller Gravity centres around two U.S. astronauts, portrayed by Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, as they fight for survival following the destruction of their shuttle, which left them stranded alone in space. – Sam Ramsden Watch on NOW TV

16. 'Darkest Hour' Jack English/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock Set against the backdrop of World War II, Darkest Hour depicts an era in which political turmoil and the rise of Nazi Germany threatened the downfall of the United Kingdom. This 2017 film saw Gary Oldman win the Oscar for his portrayal of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Netflix

17. 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Annapurna Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock Adapted from James Baldwin's novel of the same name, If Beale Street Could Talk follows the story of a young woman's attempt to clear her partner's name prior to the birth of their child, after he is arrested following accusations of rape. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Amazon Prime

18. 'Lost In Translation' Focus/Kobal/Shutterstock Starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation centres around the unlikely friendship between a washed-up actor and neglected college graduate, who find comfort in each other's company following a chance encounter in a Tokyo hotel. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Netflix

19. 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' Peter Iovino/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock The film that earned Leonardo DiCaprio his first Oscar nomination follows the story of a young man who is tasked with caring for his morbidly obese mother and mentally challenged brother in a small U.S. town. What's Eating Gilbert Grape is based on Peter Hedge's novel of the same name, and in addition to DiCaprio, features an all-star cast led by Johnny Depp and Juliette Lewis. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Amazon Prime

20. 'The Imitation Game' Jack English/The Weinstein Company The Imitation Game stars Benedict Cumberbatch as British cryptanalyst Alan Turing, who in the face of much adversity, managed to break top-secret German intelligence codes for the British government during the Second World War. – Sam Ramsden Watch on Amazon Prime