The longest I have gone without having sex was a whole year. It wasn't that I didn't have opportunities, but after a bad breakup, I was turned off by the whole idea of sex. So much so that during one attempt at a one-night stand, I found myself running to the bathroom to throw up when the guy I took home kissed me. Although I apologized profusely and explained that it wasn't him, because it truly wasn't, something tells me that he won't be forgetting me anytime soon. I'm not sure if one ever recovers from such a thing. I still feel bad about to this day.

When you've been out of the game for awhile, it can be a little daunting to get back into it. Of course having sex is like riding a bike, as in you don't forget how to do it, but you also don't jump on the bike and decide you're ready for the Tour de France either. You need to ease your way back into it.

So if you haven't had sex in awhile, no matter how excited you might be to finally be getting some again, take it step by step. Here are seven positions to get you back into the swing of things.

1 Missionary Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: While lying down, have your partner get on top and penetrate you. Easy peasy. Why it's good to try: Although there are variations for missionary, it's pretty much the most basic of all sex positions — and I don't mean basic in a bad way. It's just a position we all know and we've all done a lot, making it a great place to start.

2 Modified Doggy Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: While lying either fully down or holding yourself up on your elbows, have your partner penetrate you from behind, as they would during traditional doggy style. Why it's good: Although regular doggy style is great, it can be a bit intense if you've been out of the loop for awhile. So, opting for modified doggy style is a good way to ease yourself back into regular doggy style.

3 Face To Face Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: As you're facing each other, essentially in an embrace, lift your upper leg and drape it over your partner's hip. Next, have them penetrate you. It may involve both of you sort of moving around a bit until your partner is in you. Why it's good: If you haven't had sex in awhile, you might be feeling self-conscious. So, if you're locked in an embrace, you'll find yourself more at ease and comfortable.

4 Spooning Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With both you and your partner on your side, facing in the same direction, have your partner scoot up behind you and penetrate you. Why it's good: This position is comfortable, cozy, easy, and a lot of people love it for those reasons. And if you haven't had sex in a while, it can also be deemed fantastic because spooning doesn't require a lot of effort.

5 The Lotus Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: First, have your partner sit with their legs crossed. Next, lower yourself into their lap and onto them. Then wrap your arms and legs around them, and begin to sort of rock back and forth. Why it's good When I didn't have sex for a long time, one of the things I really missed was, almost more than sex, was that skin-to-skin contact. With the lotus position, you get that skin-to-skin contact, as you're essentially hugging your partner while having sex. It fulfills a lot of what you might have been missing.

6 On Top Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: Have your partner sit, with their knees bent, then climb on top, lowering yourself onto them. Why it's good: If you're someone who likes control, then this is a good position for you. Not only will you get the clitoral stimulation we all crave, but you get to take charge... which, if it's been awhile, is exactly what you want.