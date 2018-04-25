The Best Way To Resolve Arguments With Your Partner, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Like it or not, conflict is part of every type of relationship — with friends, loved ones, and people in between. However, depending on how well you know the person you’re in a disagreement with, the better you’ll know how to handle it. And astrological signs can play a role in conflict resolution, too. For instance, you can explore the best way to resolve fights with your partner based on their zodiac sign.

“There isn’t a relationship out there that doesn’t have a fight in it — it’s a natural part of growing, defining, and redefining our connections to others,” Jaye at GiftedAstrology.com tells Bustle. “We may not have started the fight, but we always have a say in how we resolve our fights. Using your partner’s love language (not your own) to apologize or bridge the gaps between you two can be a huge help when you want to kiss and make up.”

As Jaye suggests, using astrology — and not just to read horoscopes — can be beneficial when it comes to making up with your significant other. Below, you can check out the best way to resolve fights with your partner based on their zodiac sign. After all, the more ways to solve conflicts, the better.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Listen To Them Before Presenting Your Side Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Aries signs resolve fights in their own way. Linda Joyce, relationship expert and astrologer says they get upset by injustice or when they think they’re right. “When they’re in an argument, it’s because they believe that you are wrong,” she tells Bustle. “To resolve the fight, you need to let them talk first, listen to their argument, and validate what you can. Once you’ve given them the attention, it’s much easier for you to present your side.” She believes that the key is also doing this with strength and assurance. “They don’t have staying power, but if you do, you’ll resolve the issue.” Jaye also emphasizes that you need to show your Aries that you admire their point of view. “They usually come off as strong and confident, but your tough partner needs to be reminded that you love them and that you see their side.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Get Ready To Apologize Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle When it comes to relationships, people often say to “forgive and forget” — but this generally does not apply to someone who’s a Taurus. “Tauruses don’t forgive or forget very easily, so if your fight stemmed from something that they think you’ve done, be prepared for the ‘long-haul apology,’” Jaye says. “It may take time to win them over, so be patient during the process.” Joyce's advice in dealing with them? She suggests to simply state what went wrong and what you want to change, then let it go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Talk It Out Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle When it comes to avoiding issues, Gemini is a master at doing so. “A Gemini can out-maneuver and sidestep an issue better than any other sign,” Joyce says. “For instance, they make great lawyers. The problem is, they want to be perfect in your eyes and so they’ll defend their mistakes to the end.” She advises that you need to get them off their point, and attacking or accusing them is what not to do. “Tease them with the facts, and appreciate their cleverness and humor,” she says. “If you can make them laugh at themselves, then you’ve won.” If you are not having luck, however, Jaye says you can also try talking it out since Geminis like a good debate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Take Charge Of The Conversation & Stay Present Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Joyce says that Cancers hold everything in, so they’ll stomp around the room, pouting and exhibiting a bad attitude until they get your attention. “Keep in mind that they are one of the most stubborn signs in the zodiac,” she says, “and getting them to express their ‘real’ feelings is a challenge. Often, the argument could be resolved quickly if they just told you the truth.” In resolving a conflict with them, Joyce says it’s best if you take charge. “They respond to certainty — someone who acts as though they know what they’re doing.” Jaye suggests another tactic, too — staying as present and as affectionate as you can while you work out your conflict. “If you’re in a fight with a Cancer, don’t withdraw your love,” she says.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Start With What They Did Right Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Leos are all about respect, Joyce points out. “If you’re upset with them, don’t yell and scream — instead, give them a compliment,” she says. “Start with what they did right, and whatever part of the situation they handled well, make sure you speak about it. Then, share what made you upset.” As you can see, with Leos, it’s all about the approach. “If you don’t attack them, you can resolve this easily,” Joyce says. “Remember, a big part of ending a fight is to get the other person to listen.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Use The Truth Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle You know those people who are great at taking care of others, even better than taking care of themselves? Chances are, they’re Virgos. “If you’ve gotten into a tiff with your Virgo, do something extra thoughtful for them, something that is a bit of a stretch for you,” Jaye says. “This way, they’ll know that they are appreciated.” However, Virgos may also put you down so they can “win” the fight, Joyce says. “They don’t want to be wrong, but don’t let them attack you,” she says. “Stop the conversation until they treat you with respect, then weave a story from beginning to end, showing what you both tried to do and didn’t do. “This will get their attention.” She also thinks it’s best to not play the victim since Virgos only respect strength. “Use the truth — you and the truth can resolve the issue.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Give Them A Safe Space To Share Their Feelings With You Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle If any sign loves an argument, it’s Libras. “They’ll argue forever, changing their position, seeing your side, then their own — but you won’t get anywhere,” Joyce says. “As soon as you think they understand your point of view, they change their position. This can go on forever.” The way to resolve it? “You’ve got to do the dance, but then stop the music,” she says. Jaye agrees about allowing Libras to speak their piece. “Give them a safe place to express themselves honestly and encourage them to share their feelings with you.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Give Them To Time To Process The Argument Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Although Scorpios can appear tough, they’re pretty vulnerable, Jaye says. When it comes to arguing with them, “be extra patient and make sure you give them the time to let every single detail come out about the fight so you can truly heal it (or suffer the infamous Scorpio revenge later on),” she says. Joyce also says it’s almost impossible to win an argument with a Scorpio when they really believe in something. “They really don’t care if you agree with them or not — you can reject them, but they won’t care,” she says. “However, most Scorpios want respect and control. If you show weakness, you’ll never be heard.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Express Your Feelings In A Matter-Of-Fact Way Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle If you know anyone who is a Sagittarius, you probably know that they’re all about speaking their minds and being honest, even if it’s not what you want to hear. So while you’re fighting with a Sagittarius, they’ll be upfront about the issues, Jaye says. “Don’t look for hidden meanings — just take them at their word and try to move past it quickly, because that’s what they prefer,” she says. It’s also important to appeal to their mind, not emotions, Joyce says. “If you’re too upset, they may just shut down,” she says. But do express your feelings in a matter-of-fact way and remind them of the consequences of their actions. If you know what you’re talking about, they will listen and the argument will be resolved.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Be Honest & Mature Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Though Capricorns appear tough, they’re soft inside, Joyce says. “Don’t try to crack their shell — you won’t succeed,” she says. “Go for their sympathy and the fact that you’re upset or hurt. Do it in a way that you’re not attacking them, and then they won’t have to defend themselves and they’ll listen.” She also adds that they want to make you happy and are interested in the truth. “Show them respect and love, and you’ll resolve the problem,” she says. Jaye, too, believes that addressing your disagreements with maturity and honesty is best. “Capricorns take life seriously, so don’t make light of your fight, because it might’ve been a bigger deal to them than you realize,” she says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Dissect The Fight Together — Without Emotions Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle While some people are talkers when conflicts come up, others are avoiders. But if you’re partner is an Aquarius, you’re in luck — they’re the former. “An Aquarius would rather talk and make up than kiss and make up,” Jaye says. “They need mental stimulation to figure out why you fought in the first place (so it doesn’t have to be rehashed again). Dissect the fight together and figure out how you can both win in the situation.” Joyce also thinks that because Aquarians believe in fairness and justice — even though they can dance around most issues — if you’re right, they’ll apologize. “Aquarians are smart and quick,” Joyce tells Bustle. “Address their intention and let them know that you see that they meant well, but it didn’t work. Present your side intellectually. Remember, this is an air sign, so they don’t do well with emotions.”