The Biggest Thing That Can Keep You From Being Happy, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
There are so many things that can make a person unhappy, from the stressful things we all hear in the news, to relationship problems, to feeling unfulfilled at work or in other aspects of your life. So if you're feeling down, it can be helpful to take a step back and try to pinpoint what might be wrong. When it comes to the smaller issues in life, you might find it interesting to take a look at your zodiac sign, and see how your sign's traits can potentially keep you from being happy.
"Each sign has associated personality traits that make them dynamic, complex individuals with challenges and strengths," professional astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. And that's why you might find that a trait or habit linked to you sign could be what's keeping you down
Remember, though, that it's OK to feel sad every now again. But if the same issues keep coming up, and you feel like you need to make a change, you certainly can. "We can all overcome life’s challenges with the right strategies and tools, and astrology can help offer insights that can help you make the most of your sign’s potential," Lang says. Astrology doesn't necessarily determine your fate, and it's possible to use your sign's characteristics as a guide to make beneficial changes. And of course, if you're continuing to struggle managing the source of your unhappiness after time spent analyzing it, it can be helpful to seek outside help in the form of a therapist or other guidance.
This is the one thing that can keep each Zodiac sign from being happy, as well as Lang's tips for balancing it all out — and feeling happier as a result.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Since Aries is an incredibly assertive sign, Lang says they "can be very independent and self-directed." And while that's a great trait to have at work, it doesn't always play out well with their partners. It's not uncommon for the ram to experience relationship problems — and the resulting stress — due to leaving their partners behind in the dust.
They can, however, start to be more aware of this tendency, as a first step in making a change. While Aries shouldn't lose their assertive nature, they can start to realize the impact it's having on their SO, and try to be more fair and balanced in their relationships.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Taurus' unhappiness is usually rooted in their fear of the unknown, "and they might stay stuck in a situation for fear of making a change," Lang says. "They might not want to let go of the past and move forward." And they might find themselves lingering in unhealthy situations, and not sure how to get out.
They can move past this fear, though, by remembering that change doesn't have to happen in one fell swoop. "Taurus can benefit from seeing big life changes as step-by-step processes. When they feel stuck, they can develop a strategy for making changes over time." Lang adds that "connecting with nature helps Taurus stay grounded in times of change."
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
While Gemini is great at multi-tasking, that doesn't mean they should do so all the time — especially since it can lead to distractions. "They may feel unhappy because, in trying to do everything possible, they might not feel as if they’re accomplishing anything significant," Lang says. And that can really get them down.
So for Gemini, happiness can be found in slowing down and focusing their attention. As Lang says, "Staying committed to important projects, despite perceived roadblocks, can be helpful. Also, if they can master their schedule, they can organize their lives to feel a spacious sense of time." Gemini can also try to be "realistic with their goals and ... not to pile too many responsibilities into one day."
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
As a highly sensitive and nostalgic sign, Cancer "can have a tendency to hang onto the past, especially resentments or regrets," Lang says. They remember the good, but they also have a really tough time moving past the bad.
And that's where forgiveness can really come in handy. "Forgiveness of self and others and acceptance of the past is key for Cancer’s happiness and wellbeing," she says. "Cancer releases unhappy emotions, like regret or disappointment, through practicing gratitude and appreciation for the positive aspects of life. This moves them from the past into the present, where they can be more mindful about what’s important."
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
For Leo, their unhappiness tends to be rooted in their often hidden insecurities. "They care about what others think, and because they have charismatic personalities, they often attract a lot of attention," Lang says. "When Leo feels confident and sure, they are the most passionate and creative sign. However, insecurity can lead to a compromised self-esteem. This can cause internal stress and creative 'stuckness.'"
To get unstuck and feel more secure, "Leo’s number one antidote ... is creative expression. Journaling, creative writing, painting, drawing, acting, dancing, or public speaking can help Leo uncover and appreciate their talents" — and feel good about themselves again.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Virgos are the worriers of the zodiac. "They may fret over small details or worry about others in their life," Lang says. "This stems from a desire to have everything be perfect." But, as we all know, chasing perfection is often a recipe for disaster.
So, to balance this out, Virgo can try to be more present, and see if that doesn't help them relax a bit more. "Meditation and stress reduction techniques can really help," Lang says. By practicing these techniques they can feel happier, as they'll be less focused on a future that's totally out of their control.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Libra's unhappiness lies in their "tendency to be indecisive because they weigh the pros and cons of every decision," Lang says. "This can lead them to feeling stuck or resistant to moving forward in life. It also causes extra stress. Even after they make a decision, they might worry about whether or not they made the right decision." Because remember, they are represented by the scales.
But that doesn't mean Libra can't feel more confident in their decisions, and feel happier as a result. "Any practice that helps Libra develop a deeper connection with their true wants and needs can help. Some examples include: journaling, mindfulness exercises, walking in nature, or even therapy."
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
As the most jealous sign, Scorpio often finds themselves feeling stressed out and upset, not only due to their feelings but how those feelings affect their lives. "Scorpio can be jealous of others and competitive," Lang says. "This can lead to difficulties in relationships (because they might become possessive) or career (because this competition could keep them from collaborating with others on a team or prevent them from forming healthy friendships)."
Luckily, jealousy can be toned down if Scorpio takes a moment to analyze where their jealousy is coming from. Usually, it stems "from insecurity and fear," Lang says. "To overcome these tendencies, Scorpio benefits from getting to the root of their fears, through healing modalities, therapy, hypnotherapy, or other ways of working with the subconscious aspects of the self."
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Since Sagittarius is always on the hunt for adventure, they tend to jump around from one thing to the next, to prevent themselves from feeling stuck or bored. But what they don't realize is their quest for excitement can actually make them even unhappier, and can even lead to feelings of disappointment over time.
"While life is an adventure for them, they might desire stability," Lang says. "Conversely, if they have stability, they might crave adventure. This contrast can lead them to seeking greener grass or being unsatisfied with where they are at the present moment." And it really can become a vicious cycle.
It's not one that can't be broken, though. "Sagittarius can benefit from activating the higher mind, through education, knowledge, or travel," Lang says. "Often their desire for adventure is rooted in a craving to know and experience more. If they can find ways to do that through the mind, they can make peace with their commitments and stable choices. This helps them achieve balance."
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
As we all know, nothing can undermine happiness quite like negative self-talk, or a mean inner critic. And yet, that's just what Capricorn struggles with most. "They have high expectations for themselves and may have a loud inner critic, focusing on the negative," Lang says.
This isn't something they have to live with, however, if they'd like to make a change for the better. "I often recommend Capricorn make lists of accomplishments and pat themselves on the back from time to time," Lang says. "For one of my Capricorn clients, I recommended [they] start a daily practice of writing three positive things about [themselves] each day. They can retrain the voice of the inner critic, and it can be a source of help instead of harm."
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Each and every sign cares about the world and the plight of others, but no one feels it more than an Aquarius. "Aquarius has a tendency to focus on global concerns or issues. Thinking about all that is wrong in the world can make lead to unhappiness," Lang says. Since they can feel helpless, and even depressed as a result, they truly benefit from getting out into the world and being proactive.
To feel better, Aquarius should "spend time connecting with friends or volunteering. If Aquarius feels like they’re doing something to help, they feel accomplishment instead of defeat."
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
As the dreamers of the zodiac, Pisces can easily feel disillusioned, especially "when their dreams don’t manifest as they wished," Lang says. "Over time, this can make Pisces unhappy." And they might even attempt to "check out" of reality, as a way of dealing with their disappointment.
But there are healthy ways of coping. "For Pisces, keeping a positive mindset can help them stay optimistic and upbeat despite disappointments or setbacks," Lang sys. "I often recommend they keep a gratitude journal and record things in life they appreciate or about which they feel grateful. Also, Pisces benefits greatly from having a spiritual practice, like meditation or prayer, or a creative outlet like dancing or music."
It's normal to feel unhappy every now and again, but ongoing sadness may have roots in specific issues, such as jealousy or indecisiveness. The good news is, each sign has the potential to change their ways and adopt healthier habits, to balance out these traits that make them unhappy.