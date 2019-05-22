Our prayers to the Bravo gods have been answered, fellow Bravoheads. A Bravo fan convention is happening, and so far, it sounds like just the thing we've spent the last several years wishing for. On Wednesday, May 22, Bravo announced the very first BravoCon, a three-day event that will bring fans together and give them "exclusive access to the stars, producers and executives behind their favorite shows." The convention's maiden voyage will take place in New York City From Nov. 15 to Nov. 17.

According to a press release, BravoCon will be “an interactive dream experience for fans featuring live performances, insider panels, unique activations and VIP access to Bravo’s biggest shows and Bravolebrities.” There will also be a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that will be "filmed in front of its largest audience ever."

The Bravo fandom runs deep, and it really was only a matter of time before we got our very own convention. As Executive Vice President of Marketing at Bravo, Oxygen, and Universal Kids said in the aforementioned announcement,

"Bravo’s passionate fandom is on a level that’s rarely seen outside of sports and superheroes. We’re fortunate to have such loyal fans who come to us for larger than life talent and series that are the gold standard in unscripted television. We never take that for granted, and we can’t wait to show them what we have in store.”

