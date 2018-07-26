Drake: The man, the myth, the meme. Everyone loves him, and everyone kind of loves to rip on him. It's only natural! He has a lot of feelings, and kind of a ridiculous life. For example, the latest Drake #InMyFeelings challenge caught the attention of the government, and that's probably the only time a federal organization will weigh in on a meme this year.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which handles "highway, railroad, and aviation incidents" according to their official website, has caught wind of what folks are doing online — and they're not happy with it. On July 23, the federal organization's official Twitter account to weigh in on the viral Drake challenge:

We have some thoughts about the #InMyFeelings challenge. #Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle.

Now, for those who don't know, the latest permutation of the #InMyFeelingsChallenge involves the participants not just dancing, or dancing near the street, or in the street, but literally diving out of moving cars. It's partly the natural evolution of a mostly wholesome meme, but mostly due to the internet taking everything way too far for the tweet or the 'gram or what have you.

When even the kids from Stranger Things — who aren't old enough to drive, as Stereogum points out — are taking on the #InMyFeelings Challenge, you know it's a big thing. And since the latest big thing involves jumping out of a moving car just because "In My Feelings" has lyrics that kind of reference being in a car, the National Transportation Safety Board decided it was beyond time they weigh in.

They aren't wrong, of course, one probably shouldn't be getting out of a moving vehicle just to participate in an online challenge, but let's be real: things are always more fun to do after a person told you not to do it. Also, are a lot of pilots taking on the #InMyFeelings challenge these days? Because that's the video that deserves to go viral. At any rate, the NTSB tweet linked out to a page on "Eliminating Distractions", which advised the following:

In transportation, distraction kills. Drivers and operators in all modes of transportation must keep their hands, eyes, and minds focused on operating their vehicle.

While it doesn't reference Drake or the #InMyFeelings challenge or its originator — a viral star that goes by Shiggy — readers know what it's in reference to. One of the weirdest parts of this whole thing is that the NTSB tweet quote tweeted, a story on the challenge from TheBlast. TheBlast is a division of TMZ. So a federal safety board is now tweeting in agreement with a TMZ story about why one shouldn't jump out of one's car just because "In My Feelings" is a bop. Totally normal timeline to live in.

FameVidz on YouTube

The board's online missive continued:

Ultimately, eliminating distractions in transportation will require changes in regulations as well as in driver and operator thinking and behavior.

Are they suggesting that they want to make the #InMyFeelings challenge illegal? (Probably not.) Still, between urting Drake's feelings, starting a meme, and potentially effecting government change, there's truly nothing that Kiki can't accomplish.