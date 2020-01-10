If you've been paying attention to the news, you've no doubt been hearing about the devastating Australian wildfires. As a result, people across the United States are looking for ways to help — even with an equator between them. Many have donated to local Australian firefighting programs, wildlife preservation efforts, and to help those who have been displaced by the fires. But there are other ways to help, including shopping from these fashion and beauty brands that are supporting Australia's wildfire fight.

A lot of companies have already partnered with several organizations in the last week to donate either a portion or 100% of their sales over a period of time. Brands across the spectrum, from jewelry and makeup to skin care and shoes have been showing their support, and you can too.

Here are all of the fashion and beauty brands that are helping the Australian bushfire crisis.

After the wildfires, more that half a billion animals have been wiped from the destruction. Allen Schwartz is giving 100% of sales on Jan. 9 to WIRES Wildlife Rescue. You can also donate directly via PayPal to help support Australia's wildlife rescue program.

Popular Instagram brand Frank Body is participating by donating all the proceeds from its A-Beauty scrub. The money raised will be donated to Wires, the Country Fire Authority and the NSW Rural Fire Service for the remainder of January.

With Jean has already donated almost $70,000 AU to the Australian Red Cross. The brand donated 100% of its sales (which were raised in just one weekend) to the organization. The money will help those who have lost their homes and belongings.

For the entire week, crochet swim and resort wear brand She Made Me is giving 100% of its profits to the Salvation Army and WIRES Wildlife Rescue. In addition, the brand is having its designers crochet rescue nets in an effort to help the Animal Rescue Craft Guild.

According to this luxury hat bran, all sales made on Jan. 4 were given to the New South Wales Rural Fire Services. In only 24 hours, the brand raise $22,909 AU.

Nelson Made is an Australian-made shoe brand with a mission to provide customers with slow, sustainably-made pieces. After already making a huge donation, Nelson Made will continue to spend the rest of January donating 20% of sales to New South Wales Rural Fire Services, WIRES Wildlife Rescue, Foodbank Australia, Victorian Country Fire Association, and to First Nations Communities.

This Australian-based minimalist jewelry brand donated 100% of sales on Jan. 5 to New South Wales Rural Fire Service and WIRES Wildlife Rescue. Even if you missed out, you can still support these programs directly.

Alpha-H is a skin care brand that helps target and prevent breakouts with its product formulas. To help support Australia's efforts in battling its destructive wildfires, the brand gave 100% of its profits from Jan. 6 to the Red Cross disaster fund and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Zitsticka specializes in acne relief to target the worst of zits. On Jan. 6, the skin care brand donated all of its profits to New South Wales Rural Fire Service. Turns out, zits can help save the world.

Here are some other ways to help Australia wildfire victims and animals.