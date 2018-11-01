Fans still have to wait until next year to see how Game of Thrones ends, but on Thursday (Nov. 1) the media blitz for Season 8 officially began. That's because fans got to see the first photo from Game Of Thrones's final season. Entertainment Weekly's latest cover features Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen looking rather cozy. Why yes, that is his arm wrapped around her waist. In fact, the magazine declares the two are "end game," which has some fans wondering what this exclusive photo from Season 8 really says about the future of GoT's newest couple.

Now, it's likely EW's cover message is all in good fun, since it is promoting the end of Game of Thrones. But since those two words are also used to describe the TV couples fans love to ship, the idea that Jonerys could really end up together in the end can't be ignored. Even if some fans want to since Jon Snow and Dany are actually related.

It was revealed in Season 7 that he's really the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, which makes her his aunt. Though, being related hasn't stopped anyone on Game Of Thrones before. Even Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington is rooting for this relationship to get even more inappropriate following last season's finale in which the two consummated their relationship.

Looking at the photo, it's clear these two are on the same page fashion-wise with those fur collars. But, some fans on Twitter think the way the Khaleesi is standing in the shot is a big giveaway. "The way she’s stood I think she’s pregnant," Twitter user @JaneyChristina_ wrote. Not to mention the fact that the photo cuts off right above her belly and her right arm is placed ever so perfectly to block any kind of bump.

Fans have already guessed that Daenerys will be pregnant with Jon Snow's baby in the final season, which is bound to cause some problems. Some fans though think this conception could finally be the solution to the Azor Ahai prophecy of the Prince That Was Promised. The theory goes that the combination of Jon and Daenerys, or ice and fire, are the key to defeating the Night King and their baby could either end up being Azor Ahai or lead to one of them becoming Azor Ahai.

No surprise, Game of Thrones, possibly the most secretive show, is not making any mention of whether Jon Snow and Daenerys will end up together or be new parents. But, Bryan Cogman, the show's co-executive producer, did give a little clue as to what these two are up against as they face down the Night King and his White Walkers.

“It’s about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death,” Cogman told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”

Does flipping the script on Game Of Thrones, which has always been unkind to lovers, mean Jon Snow and Daenerys could actually get a happy ending? It's hard to say with only one photo to go off of, which is why fans will be watching the final season closely to see how this game actually ends.