Are you the truest of the true Friends fans? With the 25th anniversary of the show this year, there have been a lot of chances for you to show your love for the show. But this Friends-themed Friendsgiving special at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, may be the most epic way yet. If you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most popular shooting locations for the show and you love the joy of Thanksgiving, this is your chance to bring the two together

But what kind of joy and, more importantly, what kind of food will you experience at the Friendsgiving? The first part of the day will revolve around the Friends-themed 90-minute tour of the studio. Then you get to dive into all things Thanksgiving, Friends-style.

"Friendsgiving includes an exclusive Friends-focused 90-minute tour through the Studio backlots highlighting iconic filming locations where the show took place," the site explains. "You can also be the first to grab a colorful umbrella and recreate the show’s opening credits while singing and dancing with your friends in front of the original, Friends fountain. After the tour, you will 'pivot' once again to arrive at the Studio’s Commissary Fine Dining room where the cast often dined while the show was filming. Our Executive Chef will prepare a holiday-themed meal including turkey, and ham, along with vegan/gluten-free options, and all the fixings. Whether Ross’s 'Moist Maker' sandwich is on the menu is still being decided. At the same time, our mixologists will be serving up themed drinks, along with beer and wine for purchase."

I'm sold.

Sounds like a totally epic Friends-inspired day. If you're interested, the Friendsgiving special will be happening on Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 29, and 30 at 10:30 a.m,, 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. But tickets don't come cheap — you'll be forking over $139 per person to revel in all of that Friends and turkey glory.

As I said, there has been a lot of Friends happening to celebrate the show's anniversary this year, so if you can't make it to the Friendsgiving (or you just don't want to shell out all of that money for a tour), there are plenty of other ways to show how dedicated you are. From the EPIC Friends Lego set to the Pottery Barn Friends collection, you can certainly relive all of that 90s nostalgia any time you want. You can even get Friends wine glasses designed specifically for your wedding day, so you can keep your favorite TV show close to your heart on one of the biggest days of your life. If you like Friends, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate.

But my guess is the real diehards are going to love the Friendsgiving special option. I mean, getting a sneak peek at some of the most iconic Friends sets is a huge opportunity (the fountain!!!!), but being able to get a meal out of it sounds truly epic. If you have to eat Monica's famous trifle and shepherd's pie mix-up, that might make things a little trickier — so be prepared to channel your inner Joey and take things as they come.