It's the biggest night in film, and it's finally here. The 2018 Oscars winners list is your one-stop study of who took home an Academy Award and earned the bragging rights over all of their peers — whether the viewing audience feels that the winner deserved the win or not. And the competition is fierce, fierce enough that there are few fans who can decide ahead of time which of their faves will take home the glamorous award. Which means that this list will give you something to talk about with your co-workers over the water cooler after months of arguing over whether the Best Director Oscar should go to Greta Gerwig or Jordan Peele.

Of course, the Oscars are not without their annual controversy. The ceremony has been criticized in the past for only nominating and awarding white excellence without even bothering to honor the talents of people of color. There's also the fact that women very rarely take home awards that aren't specifically designated to them. More recently, Jimmy Kimmel's announcement that the #MeToo movement wouldn't get a shout out in his opening monologue stirred some criticism from audiences, though many others respected his reasoning for not doing so.

No matter how you feel about the ceremony, millions of people will tune in to see if their expectations will be met or even exceed. So, without further ado, let's see who took home the golden statuette this time around.

The following list will be updated as the night goes on with winners' names changed to bold.

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name (executive producer: Naima Abed)

Darkest Hour (producer: Lisa Bruce)

Dunkirk (producer: Emma Thomas)

Get Out (co-producer: Marcei Brown)

Lady Bird (producer: Evelyn O'Neill)

Phantom Thread (producer: JoAnne Sellar)

The Post (producer: Amy Pascal)

The Shape Of Water (executive producer: Liz Sayre)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (executive producer: Rose Garnet)

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape Of Water

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick (writing: Emily V. Gordon)

Get Out

Lady Bird (writing: Greta Gerwig)

The Shape Of Water (writing: Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound (writing: Dee Rees)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby (associate producer: Rebecca Huntley)

The Breadwinner (director: Nora Twomey)

Coco (producer: Darla K. Anderson)

Ferdinand (producer: Lori Forte)

Loving Vincent (director: Dorota Kobiela)

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (co-producer: Maren Ade)

The Insult (writer: Joëlle Touma)

Loveless (film editor: Anna Mass)

On Body And Soul (director: Ildikó Enyedi)

The Square (co-producer: Katja Adomeit)

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound (cinematographer: Rachel Morrison)

The Shape Of Water

Best Costume Design

Beauty And The Beast (costume designer: Jacqueline Durran)

Darkest Hour (costume designer: Jacqueline Durran)

Phantom Thread (costume assistant: Lucille Acevedo-Jones)

The Shape Of Water (seamstress: Lisa Pagliaro)

Victoria And Abdul (costume designer: Consolata Boyle)

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail (producer: Julie Goldman)

Faces Places (co-director: Agnès Varda)

Icarus (executive producer: Linda Carlson)

Last Men In Aleppo (post producer: Christina Palmegaard)

Strong Island (producer: Joslyn Barnes)

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie (director: Laura Checkoway)

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405 (film editor: Ting Poo)

Heroin(e) (production manager: Latoya Dawson)

Knife Skills (executive producer: Joan Ganz Cooney)

Traffic Stop (director: Kate Davis)

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya (film editor: Tatiana S. Riegel)

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Darkest Hour (hair stylist: Anita Burger)

Victoria And Abdul (hair stylist/makeup artist: Beverley Binda)

Wonder (makeup department head: Naomi Bakstad)

Best Original Score

Dunkirk (cello soloist: Tina Guo)

Phantom Thread (assistant music engineer: Ashley Andrew-Jones)

The Shape Of Water (music mixer: Kirsty Whalley)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (music preparation: Candy Emberley)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (music supervisor: Karen Elliott)

Best Original Song

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"Mystery Of Love," Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me," Coco

"Stand Up For Something," Marshall

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

Best Production Design

Beauty And The Beast (production designer: Sarah Greenwood)

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour (production designer: Sarah Greenwood)

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball (executive producer: Molly Carter)

Garden Party (production manager: Kristin Mente)

Lou (producer: Dana Murray)

Negative Space (director: Ru Kuwahata)

Revolting Rhymes (executive producer: Elizabeth Kilgarriff)

Best Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary (production design: May Mitchell)

The Eleven O'Clock (producer: Karen Bryson)

My Nephew Emmett (co-producer: TaNisha Fordham)

The Silent Child (writing: Rachel Shenton)

Watu Wote/All Of Us (writing: Julia Drache)

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver (sound post production manager: Karolina Dziwinska)

Blade Runner 2049 (foley recordist: Jenna Dalla Riva)

Dunkirk (foley artist: Shelley Roden)

The Shape Of Water (foley assistant: Gina Gyles)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (boom: Kate Morath)

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver (sound mixer: Mary H. Ellis)

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk (mix technician: Unsun Song)

The Shape Of Water (dialogue editor: Jill Purdy)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (sound: Bonnie Wild)

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 (head of layout department: Ruth Asensio)

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (production support: Emily Abele)

Kong: Skull Island (textures and lighting: Melissa Almeida)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (layout artist: Hayley Adams)

War For The Planet Of The Apes (stereo compositor: Lydia Aguilar)

And there you have it. Happy awards season, and even happier debating with your co-workers over which winners are deserving and which you wish hadn't won.

