If you've been anxiously awaiting the final season of Game of Thrones, MTV's Game of Clones won't really fill that void for you. But the Game of Clones cast is made up of seven MTV alums embarking on a "dating experience" that may be the distraction you need while you mark off your calendar. It's nowhere near Westeros, but it certainly sounds like it will keep you entertained.

While you can argue that many of the contestants featured on The Bachelor look eerily similar (blonde, young, thin), MTV is taking that concept to a whole new level with Game of Clones. Each MTV celebrity gets to meet seven people who look like their famous crush — and each of their "clones" is styled with the same hair and clothing. Even if many of these clones are actually a far cry from the celebrity they're supposed to look like, it still leads to a rather freaky visual. And in the midst of it all, the Game of Clones cast members need to see if they can find love with one of these lookalikes.

Before you meet the clones on Feb. 21, start with the MTV singles, because even if the clones don't all look like the celebs they're supposed to, you'll notice some familiar faces in the main cast.

Pauly D gameofclonesmtv on Instagram Pauly D, who got his start on Jersey Shore and is now on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, wants to make a love connection with a Megan Fox doppelgänger. But it probably won't work out for the DJ since he'll be starring alongside Vinny Guadagnino in their upcoming dating show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny.

Kailyn Lowry gameofclonesmtv on Instagram Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry wants a guy who looks like Migos rapper Quavo. As she recently discussed wanting to have a baby girl (since she already has three sons), she's probably looking for someone who would make a great dad.

Cara Maria Sorbello The Challenge: War of the Worlds star Cara Maria Sorbello has the most appropriate celeb crush for Game of Clones: Jason Momoa, aka Khal Drogo of Game of Thrones. However, don't expect her to make a lasting connection with any of these Momoa impersonators since People reported that she's back together with ex Paul Calafiore officially as of Valentine's Day.

Kam Williams MTV Kam Williams, another The Challenge: War of the Worlds vet, is searching for a man who looks like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Leroy Garrett MTV Leroy Garrett, also of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, wants real world love with a woman who looks like Jennifer Lopez. Too bad the real J. Lo is with A-Rod.

Nicole Zanatta MTV Nicole Zanatta of The Challenge: Vendettas wants a Ciara lookalike.