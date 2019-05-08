The JoBros JoDoc is coming. Amazon Prime Video has announced the Jonas Brothers’ documentary premiere date, and do not worry, the movie will be here way before the year 3000. As Amazon Prime Video revealed in a new video released on Wednesday, May 8, Chasing Happiness will be available on Amazon’s video on demand service on June 4. Yes, as in next month. And yes, as in a mere three days before the Jonas Brothers’ fifth album, Happiness Begins, comes out. Man, the month after the one we are currently in is going to be a heck of a month for Jonas fans. Should we rename June to "June-nas"? That feels like the right call. Happy June-nas to each and every one of us.

In March, Amazon and the JoBros let JoBros fans know that they can and should look forward to a new JoBros documentary that is headed to Amazon. Thanks to the JoBros and Amazon's latest announcement, we now know exactly when the JoDoc will make its way to Amazon. In the ad, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas hang out with Amazon's Alexa, and wow, is she ever the conversationalist. In under a minute, she refuses to pick a favorite Jonas Brother, shuts down Nick attempts at flirting, sings a few lines from James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful,” says Beyoncé is her favorite singer (that Alexa sure has great taste).

And then, she lets the trio of brother know when their documentary is slated to hit the Amazon Prime Video library. Thank you for the scoop, Alexa.

When the Jonas Brothers do the whole comeback thing, they really pull out every last stop, turn every last stone over, and deliver every last good. On Feb. 28, six years after they’d disbanded, the three brothers officially announced their reunion. And then, it was off to the races: The Jonas Brothers dropped their comeback single “Sucker,” which wasted no time reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. A month later, they dropped their followup single "Cool." They also announced that their first album in a decade, Happiness Begins, will be out in June. They played a medley of Jonas Brothers and Jonas solo hits at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Oh, and do not forget about the tour that will kick off this August. How could you forget about the tour!

And finally, there is their new documentary, Chasing Happiness. According to a press release provided to Bustle, it is a "moving, personal look at the Jonas Brothers’ journey from a family struggling to make ends meet, to pop superstardom, to an abrupt hiatus that shocked the world." The doc features "never-before-seen footage of the brothers' early days" and "goes beyond the headlines and behind the scenes, as they build their own successful lives and careers outside of the band, and ultimately rebuild their relationships as siblings and rekindle a musical spark that inspires their upcoming album, Happiness Begins."

OK, June-nas. We're ready for you. Let the Happiness Begins happiness begin.