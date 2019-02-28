After rumors of a reunion, it's finally official: new music from the Jonas Brothers is on the way. On Thursday, Feb. 28, the band shared the news on Instagram, teasing a promo photo for their song called "Sucker" that's dropping at midnight EST on Friday. In the colorful picture, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas are back and better than ever. And based on all the crying and heart-eye emojis that instantly flooded the IG comments section, fans could not be more ready.

And that's not all — the JoBros also teased an upcoming Carpool Karaoke appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show. Because when these guys make a comeback, they really do go all out. Along with the preview video, the band wrote on Instagram, "We’re baaaccckkkk… @latelateshow #LateLateJonas." And more details appeared on the Late Late Show's own Instagram page, which announced an ENTIRE week's worth of Jonas content:

"Hey you.⁣ The @JonasBrothers are BACK and to celebrate @nickjonas @joejonas and @kevinjonas are taking over the #LateLateShow! #LateLateJonas week starts Monday night at 12:37am on CBS⁣"

It's unclear what exactly that whole week will entail, but considering their new single drops in less than 24 hours, a performance of that would be a pretty solid guess.

More to come...