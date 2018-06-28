If you were obsessed with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, you'll be super excited about this news. Shortly after dominating box offices across the world it was announced that Jumanji 3 is on its way. Now, thanks to the film's executive producer and star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's latest Instagram post, the official Jumanji 3's release date is here and it's time to mark your calendars. According to the entertainer, fans can prepare to have their minds warped by more jungle realness Dec. 13, 2019.

The Welcome to the Jungle premise, admittedly, caught a lot of fans of the 1995 classic by surprise initially. After all, upgrading the famed board game to a video game does sound a bit scary — especially when thinking about how the creators were going to pay homage to Robin William's character Alan Parrish. Somehow, however, The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and the uber talented Karen Gillan were able to win over, both, new and old generational fans of the, now, franchise upon its Dec. 2017 release — garnering around $1 billion since. And because of the remake's brilliance, there's no doubt that the team won't be able to steal hearts with Jumanji 3 as well.

According to CinemaBlend, a Dec. 2019 release date for Jumanji 3 was announced in April, but the exact date didn't make its way to the web until The Rock's June 27 social media announcement. In the Instagram post, the actor shared a drama-enthused video displaying the words "The Game Is Not Over," followed by the official release date of Dec. 13, 2019.

And in the caption, The Rock expressed his gratitude for all of the support from fans, writing,

"I hold JUMANJI very close to my heart and I’m beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut ($1BILLION+) it became. Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early."

"And once again," the entertainer continued, "I get to slap @kevinhart4real’s lip’s into next week. The world is happy." The world was indeed happy to hear the news — of the official movie release date, and, seemingly, knowing that there will be more hilarious quips between The Rock and comedian Kevin Hart infiltrating social media real soon. But, also, hearing straight from the source that new characters, whether avatars or real life ones, are going to be introduced into the fold means that the Jumanji franchise could be turning into something even bigger than some would have originally guessed.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

So far it's been announced that Johnson, Hart, Gillan and Black will reprise their roles in the upcoming release. A premise for Jumanji 3 has yet to be shared, however, but if Welcome to the Jungle serves as any consolation, fans can rest assured that the threequel is going to be just as entertaining, if not more. And just in case its creators are up for any suggestions as to what the new film should carry on from the old, gut-busting humor and more sentimental moments are totally at the top of that list.

Oh, and here's to hoping that Jumanji 3 continues to keep Alan Parrish's story alive too. Though subtle, the Robin Williams tribute in Welcome to the Jungle definitely brought some comfort to those fans of the original, as well as those fans of Williams' entire body of work. The legendary actor is totally missed, and knowing that the film franchise, of which he had a hand in launching, is doing whatever they can to uphold his legacy should send folks rushing to the box office time and time again.