Are you familiar with a first quarter moon? It's the midpoint between a new moon and a full moon, during which the moon appears as a half-circle in the skies above. The June 2020 first quarter moon takes place this Sunday, June 28, in the airy and balance-seeking sign of Libra. This particular luminary also happens to mark the midpoint between two very intense eclipses (it arrives a week after the new moon eclipse in Cancer, and heralds in the upcoming full moon eclipse on July 5). While this phase of the lunar cycle almost always bring challenges and crisis points when it comes to working toward our goals, the peaceful Libran lunar energy may actually bring some cosmic harmony to the zodiac signs least affected by the first quarter moon.

During the first quarter phase of the lunar cycle, the moon forms a frustrating square aspect to the sun, which can manifest in the form of roadblocks or setbacks in relation to our new moon goals. However, because the most recent new moon was also an eclipse, we likely spent less time manifesting and more time just trying to keep up with the intense flow of feelings and revelations that the cosmos sent our way. That said, we can look at this weekend's lunar energy as a chance to see things clearly for the first time since the explosive eclipse and start integrating the new moon's lessons — and that's a good thing.

"This luminary will help boost our finances and hearts," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "You don’t have to stress the small stuff to have a nice time." This can be an enjoyable reprieve between eclipses, especially for the mutable zodiac signs who won't feel the first quarter moon's effects quite as intensely as the rest of the astro gang.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The only thing you need to worry about under the first quarter moon this weekend, Gemini, is following your flirty little heart. Don't be afraid to take a risk, especially when it comes to creativity and romance. If you wait for everyone else to make the first move, you might find yourself waiting forever. "Ask out your crush now or speak from the heart," Stardust says. "You’ll be happy that you did now!" Strike while the passion is hot and take charge of bringing pleasure into your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The first quarter moon this weekend is asking you to stop with the self-deprecating jokes, Virgo — just for a few days! There's a time and a place for that, of course, but right now is a time to fully embrace your finest qualities and balance out your usual modesty with a little extra self-love. "Focus on yourself the next few days," Stardust says. "Boost your confidence with self-affirmations." Doll yourself up and do a lil' selfie shoot, or treat yourself to a cute new accessory. Giving yourself some extra attention will motivate you in all the right ways.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a free-spirited fire sign, you're used to being the life of the party, Sag — but the tense energy of the first quarter moon this weekend might make your social life feel more hectic and distracting than usual. Don't let it pull your focus too far from your idealistic goals. "Set boundaries with your crew right now," Stardust says. "You’ll be happy you set limits to ensure your privacy." You can easily circumvent any major disagreements or drama by giving yourself some space and being extra diplomatic when working with others.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

In order to get to where we want to go, we sometimes have to deal with the less-than-fun issues that lurk beneath the surface. And under the first quarter moon, some financial stressors might pop up that require your attention and action. "Take time to asses your money matters in order to figure out your next financial move," Stardust says. While this may not be your idea of a fun weekend, you can easily get your affairs in order by giving things your full attention for just a short period. It's important to balance out the fun stuff with the serious stuff, too, Pisces.