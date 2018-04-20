Well, this is a dashed bummer. Less than two years after the family shut down their shop in NYC, Kim Kardashian has announced that the Kardashians are closing the rest of their DASH stores. Like Kris Jenner's underrated talk show, the mini-chain of boutiques is about to be a thing of the past. On Thursday, April 19, Kim wrote on her app and website,

After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it's been such a huge part of our lives. We've loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it's time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories. And we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn't have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!

In 2006, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian opened their first DASH location in a Calabasas strip mall next to the family's now-closed children's store, Smooch. For the first few seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers watched Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé fold jewel tone blouses, hang up bootcut jeans, straighten racks of gold-plated statement necklaces, and take inventory. The Sisters Kardashian opened their second location in Miami in 2009. They brought DASH to Manhattan in 2010. In 2012, the original Calabasas store moved to WeHo.

Think DASH stopped at three stores? No way. There was the KUWTK spin-off about DASH L.A.'s employees. It was incorporated into Kim's mobile game. And don't forget about the DASH pop-up that summered in the Hamptons back in 2014. The world was DASH's bronzer-coated oyster.

On the first episode of Season 13, Kim told Khloé and Kourtney that a "big department store" wanted to buy DASH from them, and the reaction was split. Khloé was thrilled with the prospect of selling DASH; Kourtney was in no way ready to say goodbye to their boutiques. Kourt told her sisters,

“I feel like it’s sentimental. After Dad passed away, having DASH really gave us something to do together as sisters and kept us together."

Eventually, Kris's first-, second-, and third-born reach a kompromise: Shutter the NYC store, but keep the Miami and L.A. stores. In December 2016, the Soho location permanently closed its doors, and the DASH shops in Miami and West Hollywood continued to live on. Sadly, the remaining stores would not live forever.

About a dozen years after the first DASH set sail, Kim let the world know that the DASH era is officially coming to an end. KUWTK fans will never get another chance to meander the hallowed halls of DASH again.

Miss you already, DASH.