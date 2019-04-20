After Avengers: Endgame Hulk smashes its way into theaters on April 26, Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be over. Which means Phase Four will then commence. Which means it is not too early to start thinking about the movies Marvel will release in 2020. Then again, was it ever really too early to start thinking about the movies Marvel will release in 2020?

We do not yet know which Marvel movies are scheduled for next year (more on that in just a few seconds), but we do know the release dates for the two Marvel movies that are currently on the schedule for next year. According to ScreenRant, one to-be-revealed Marvel movie is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2020, and another on Nov. 6, 2020. There was going to be a third, but as The Hollywood Reporter revealed last October, the Marvel movie that was originally scheduled to come out on July 31, 2020 is no longer on the docket.

Again, the 2020 Marvel movie titles have not been unveiled, so we do not yet know which Marvel movies will be out on May 1, 2020 and Nov. 6, 2020. And by golly, the folks at Marvel sure are keeping a lid on the jar that holds the Phase Four plans. In a recent cover story for Variety, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased which characters will make their way into the future MCU flicks. He told the publication,

“Some of these films will feature characters that you already know. Some supporting characters will assume leading roles, while some new characters will be introduced. The reward for all of these films working is that we get to try to do it again and do it differently and learn from our mistakes and try something we haven’t tried before.”

So who might some of those new and old characters be? You better believe MCU fans have whittled down the list of potential options. Earlier this month, Deadline reported that there have been whispers that the MCU movies slated for 2020 are Black Widow and Doctor Strange: 2. Other Marvel predictions for next year, per CinemaBlend, include The Eternals and Black Panther 2.

But we still have a little ways to go before we find out which MCU movies will be heading to cineplexes next year. Feige recently told CinemaBlend that Marvel's "game plan is not to reveal the game plan until after Endgame and Far From Home." He continued, "And wanting the focus to be on, of course, Captain Marvel, Endgame, Far From Home, and really what will be a 23-movie journey, and there’ll be plenty of time to talk about what comes after that." And just a few weeks ago, he told IGN that "we will talk about them soon after Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out.” So, there you have it from the ruler of the MCU himself. It sounds like we will not get MCU's official plans for 2020 until after July 5. Because that is when Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out.

May the Phase Four be with you. ...Oops, wrong franchise.