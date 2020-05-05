Full moons almost always bring about a surge of energy and a sense of clarity, but the upcoming May 2020 full moon, which is nicknamed the Flower Moon, is particularly potent in its power to catalyze some major shifts. As the climax of Taurus season 2020's lunar cycle, this full moon will take us out of the realm of the physical and plunge us deep into our emotions, passions, and deepest feelings. It has the power to open our eyes to truths that have been shrouded, which is likely to feel really intense for many of us. But for the few lucky zodiac signs least affected by the May full moon, there's a relatively smoother cosmic ride in store — and this luminary may actually be an easy and helpful one.

Because Scorpio is a fixed water sign, having a full moon here brings an emphasis to building intimacy and authenticity within our lives, specifically in our close relationships. "This Scorpio Full Moon will be bursting with opportunities to relate [to others] and better your personal bonds, starting with yourself," astrologer Shawnte Cato tells Bustle. It's a chance to really look at the feelings that have been lurking beneath the surface and start addressing them.

We're all in this cosmic climax together, but because the moon will be hitting everyone's astrology chart a little bit differently, there will be some signs that feel the heat more than others. Here are the zodiac signs the May 2020 full moon will affect the least, so read on to find out if you're one of them.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This full moon is going to be deeply illuminating when it comes to helping you see the value within your relationships, your work, and in yourself, Libra. "You're likely to be connecting with the people closest to you now," Cato says. Lean into Taurus season's earthy energy and allow yourself to open your eyes to the sensual pleasures all around you — and from that solid place of well-being, you can tackle any issues that arise. You might experience some full moon revelations, but you'll feel more grounded and stable than some.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Full moons are known for causing chaos, but things are likely to be rather quiet on your front under this luminary, Sag. The energy of the Scorpio moon will send you on an inward journey, prompting you to spend some quality solo time exploring the landscape of your private inner world. "You will be honoring yourself right now in the spirit of self-care," Cato says. Allow this luminary to gently guide you in the direction that your spirit wants to sail, and enjoy the illuminating moment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This luminary will activate energies all around you when it comes to your social group and your personal goals, Cap, but you may not feel the effects on a super personal level. In other words, you'll get to enjoy the transformative energy without having to suffer the emotional fallout yourself. "You are likely going to see the return of an investment that has taken some time to complete," Cato says. If you've been working toward something, whether professionally, socially, or personally, the full moon may be the cosmic energy boost the project needed to get some traction going.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a fellow water sign, the Scorpio full moon will feel especially spiritual for you, Pisces — and that higher-minded energy will sail you out of your day-to-day troubles and into a more blissful and enlightened state of mind. "There's a lot of support in the sky that show intuitive insights will come to you via the astral realm," Cato says. While you may face some challenges and have some personal issues come to the surface under this moon, you'll also be feeling highly cosmically connected and able to rise above the drama to see the bigger picture — and see that the changes ahead are for the best.