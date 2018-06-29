Drake's new album Scorpion, dropped on Friday, and not only is it packed with memorable musical moments, but the lyrics are quotable AF. From truth bombs, to child revelations on "Emotionless," to ready-made Instagram captions, the rapper lays down verses you'll be repeating for months, if not longer. Not only that, but in typical Drake fashion, the notoriously emotional rapper got deep, and the most quotable lyrics on Drake's new album might just be his deepest yet.

In the wake of his feud with Pusha-T — who dropped the diss track, "The Story of Adidon," in May to which Drake finally, sort of, responds to on Scorpion — and Rihanna's reveal in April that the two aren't friends anymore, Drizzy has kept relatively quiet, letting his music do the talking. He's been teasing Scorpion's release over the past few months, doling out singles and music videos, including the epic reunion with his former Degrassi: The Next Generation cast mates in the clip for his song "I'm Upset." And on Monday night, he posted a moody album trailer on Instagram which featured the musician seated in a dimly lit room in his mansion, just in front a window that reveals the blustery weather and foggy sky outside, while Moderat's eerie "The Mark (Interlude)" — from the Annihilation film soundtrack — plays in background. He then gets in his car and heads a recording studio, where he steps inside the booth before the album's title flashes across the screen. Now, it seems, fans finally get to listen to what he was going to the booth to record.

Drake may have kept mum in recent months but he did not mince words on Scorpion, and here are the record's most quotable lyrics that fans will be reciting for decades.

"I'm Upset"

On the album's second single, which seems to be a response to women who have used him for his money, over somber piano, Drake raps,

"But I'm blessed, I just checked / Hate me, never met me in the flesh."

In a track that takes an otherwise confrontational tone, Drizzy finds a moment of gratitude, appearing to shake off the haters who criticize him from afar without ever having met him.

"Survival"

On the album's opening track, Drake reflects on the highs and lows of his life and career, rapping,

"House on both coasts, but I live on the charts / I have tea with the stars and I swim with the sharks / And I see in the dark, wasn't this cold at the start / Think my soul has been marked, there's a hole in my heart."

Despite his success, it seems that, as with anyone, his personal hardships have taken a toll, and colored the way he sees the world.

"Emotionless"

After revealing that he does have a son, on this track, which samples Mariah Carey's 1991 song "Emotions," Drake acknowledges the contrast between his private life - struggles and all - and his public persona, and he's too tired to save face. He wonders who will be there for him when the lights fade and the music stops on lines like,

"I'm exhausted and drained / I can't even pretend / All these people takin' miles when you give 'em an inch / All these followers but who gon' follow me to the end / I guess I'll make it to the end and I'ma find out then."

"Jaded"

On this track, Drake admits that even he has been broken up with via text message, and while he would rather know the truth, he knows that the truth can hurt:

"I always want the truth, but it's dangerous."

"That's How You Feel"

Here Drake tries to shake off the memories of a past relationship and move on from someone who did him wrong, rapping,

"Mindin' my business and you show up / Up to no good, I should've seen the signs / Signin' me up to do your dirty work / Workin' to try to get you off my mind."

"March 14"

In what might be the revelatory track on the whole record, Drake raps about - and directly to - his son, and there are lines that appear to hint at a custody battle or at least a not-so-simple effort to assert himself as a father:

"Now it’s rough times / I’m out here on front lines just trying to make sure that I see him sometimes / It’s breaking my spirit."

"Finesse"

This song may or may not reference those rumors that Drake was dating Bella Hadid, as E! News reported, but whomever Drake is singing to, he's infatuated:

"Can't be in a room with you and stand on different sides / One thing at a time / I have to learn to hide."

"Nice For What"

This track, which samples Lauryn Hill's "Ex-Factor," is a celebration of strong women, and the video follows suit, featuring cameos from a host of female celebrities. In the second verse, Drake raps,

"That's a real one in your reflection / Without a follow, without a mention."

The rapper seems to simultaneously call out the pressures that come with the Insta-validation culture of social media, while advocating the practice of self-love IRL, looking in a mirror rather than a selfie camera.

"Summer Games"

On an album with plenty of emotional moments, this song contains one of the artist's starker moments of vulnerability and sheer pain, as he raps about a failed relationship:

"Breaking my heart, tearing me apart / Breaking me down when I'm already down."

"In My Feelings"

Drake cuts to the chase and lets his better half know how he really feels on this mellow track, rapping,

"Are you riding, say you'll never ever leave from beside me, 'cause I want you, and I need you / And I'm down for you always."

"Is There More"

As he wraps up the A-side of the record, Drake reclaims some of his power, rapping,

"I'm in control of my destiny, never in doubt / If I can't make it with you, I'll make it without."

He admits his own faults and looks back turbulent moments, but appears to conclude that no matter what, he'll be fine.

