It's hard not to love the shape of Ed Sheeran and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson. A new photo of Ed Sheeran and The Mountain from GoT will make you wish the two shared a scene together on the small screen. While on tour in Iceland in early August, Sheeran met up with Björnsson and gave Game Of Thrones fans an image to fuel their fan fiction. “When in Iceland,” Sheeran captioned the shot of Björnsson, who won the 2018 World’s Strongest Man competition, holding him high above his head as if it's NBD. To be honest, it probably wasn't since Björnsson is 6’9” and 441 lbs. His nickname is "Thor," so lifting things is kind of his thing.

With his hands out like Jack Dawson on the front of the Titanic, Sheeran appears to be king of the world in this snapshot. It almost makes you wish that during his time on Game Of Thrones, Sheeran, who played a Lannister soldier fittingly named Eddie, would have come face to face with Cersei's right hand man.

On Björnsson's Instagram, he gave fans a behind the scenes look at how this Sheeran photo came to be. It also gave you a sense of just how tiny the red haired pop star looks in comparison to this body builder.

With just two moves, Björnsson effortlessly held him up for the camera. Though, a perhaps less enthused Sheeran can be heard telling him, "don't drop me" before Björnsson sticks the pose. "He asked for it," Björnsson joked in the video's caption. "Luckily I didn’t drop him... He has to work tonight!!" And no one would want to upset Sheeran's fans.

In the comments, another Game Of Thrones star decided to speak out. "You did this to me at that wrap party in Spain remember?" Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei, wrote. "LOL." Apparently, this is Björnsson's party trick and honestly, love to see it.

What fans didn't get to see was what happened to Sheeran's character on Game Of Thrones. While Sheeran made a cameo in Season 7, even doing a little singing in the role, he was nowhere to be found in the final season.

But in the Season 8 premiere, Game Of Thrones actually did give Sheeran's character a bit of closure. Fans just had to be listening close to hear it. Turns out, he was still alive, but rather worse for wear. During a conversation in a brothel, a woman tell Bronn that Eddie's face had been badly burned. "Came back with his face burned right off," the woman said of Sheeran's character. "He's got no eyelids now."

Of course, it's likely Eddie lost his life after Daenerys burned King's Landing to the ground and most of its citizens with it. After seeing this photo, though, it would be fun to imagine that before The Mountain lost his life in the long-awaited Clegane Bowl, he could have had a deadly run-in with Eddie. Perhaps, the Mountain did drop Sheeran's character to his unfortunate death. Fans will have to wait until George R.R. Martin finishes the books to see if this theory becomes canon.