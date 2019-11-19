For years, the Hallmark Channel has been the destination for corny Christmas romance movies. But two years ago, the network got some competition from an unexpected place: Netflix. The streaming service released the cheesefest A Christmas Prince back in 2017, and the world hasn't been the same since. This year, Netflix is upping the ante, as among the new movies and shows on Netflix this week is what could possibly be the most ridiculous holiday romance movie ever conceived.

The Knight Before Christmas tells the story of a Medieval knight who is magically transported to the present day, ending up in a small midwestern town where he is immediately run over by a cynical teacher who has given up on love (played by an actual star in Vanessa Hudgens). The fish out of water story continues as the knight and the teacher grow close, as she learns to love again and he proves that chivalry literally isn't dead. Oh, and it all happens at Christmastime, because why not?! The movie is billed as a romantic comedy, so it's at least somewhat self-aware of its ludicrous premise, but that doesn't make it any less fun — or less ridiculous.

But if cheesy holiday romances aren't for you, then take a look at the best of the rest that's heading to Netflix this week.

1. 'Iliza: Unveiled' - Nov. 19 Netflix on YouTube One of Netflix's favorite standup comedians is back with another special, her fifth on the site in six years.

2. 'There Is No Time For Shame' - Nov. 19 Netflix Latinoamérica on YouTube This new docuseries takes a look at the life of gender-fluid Argentine fashion designer Santiago Artemis.

3. 'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator' - Nov. 20 Netflix on YouTube You may want to cancel that upcoming Bikram yoga class after watching this documentary about its controversial founder.

4. 'Dream/Killer' - Nov. 20 Movieclips Indie on YouTube This unique true crime documentary follows a father's journey as he tries to free his son from prison after he was convicted for murder based on someone else's dream.

5. 'Lorena, La De Pies Ligeros' - Nov. 20 Netflix Latinoamérica on YouTube This new doc examines the life of marathon runner Lorena Ramírez, a member of the Mexican indigenous Rarámuri community.

6. 'The Knight Before Christmas' - Nov. 21 Netflix on YouTube Your move, Hallmark Channel.

7. 'Dino Girl Gauko' - Nov. 22 Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube This new children's show follows a young girl who transforms into a fire breathing dinosaur when she gets angry. Awesome.

8. 'Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings' - Nov. 22 Netflix on YouTube Dolly Parton is a national treasure, and this new anthology series sees eight of her well-known songs acted out as heartwarming television episodes.

9. 'The Dragon Prince': Season 3 - Nov. 22 IGN on YouTube The third season of this fantasy anime hits Netflix with more action than ever.

10. 'Meet The Adebanjos': Seasons 1-3 - Nov. 22 Demand Africa on YouTube This sitcom follows the life and times of a Nigerian-British family living in London.

11. 'Nailed It! Holiday!': Season 2 - Nov. 22 Netflix on YouTube Another season of hilarious holiday baking fails is here just in time for you to start screwing up your own figgy puddings and Christmas cookies.

12. 'Singapore Social' - Nov. 22 Netflix on YouTube If you're a fan of Crazy Rich Asians, then be sure and check out this new reality series about young and glamorous Singaporeans.

13. 'Trolls: The Beat Goes On!': Season 8 - Nov. 22 Netflix Jr. on YouTube It's hard to believe this animated spinoff of the Trolls movie has made it to eight seasons, and yet, here we are.

14. 'End of Watch' - Nov. 23 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The hard-hitting 2012 crime drama starring Michael Peña and Jake Gyllenhaal arrives on Netflix this week.

15. 'Shot Caller' - Nov. 24 Zero Media on YouTube It's Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister as you've never seen him in this film about a stockbroker who goes to prison and becomes a white supremacist gang member.

16. 'Dirty John': Season 1 - Nov. 25 Rotten Tomatoes TV on YouTube This true crime drama series based on a podcast, which first aired on Bravo, stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana.

17. 'Mike Birbiglia: The New One' - Nov. 26 Netflix on YouTube One of the cleverest stand ups around has an all-new special to add to his already impressive résumé.