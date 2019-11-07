Netflix's 'Knight Before Christmas' Trailer Teases A Time-Bending Romance

This holiday season Vanessa Hudgens will try and find her happily ever after with a knight in shining armor — quite literally. The trailer for Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas stars Hudgens as a science teacher, Brooke, who meets a medieval knight after he was magically transported to present day Ohio. While he's there to fulfill a secret quest, it just might be Brooke's broken heart that he's been sent to conquer.

The trailer for the rom-com, which starts streaming Nov. 21, starts with Brooke hitting Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) with her car. From there things get a a little less violent, and a lot more Christmasy. While others think this man who believes he's a 14th century knight has lost it, Brooke agrees to help him on his quest, if only because she feels responsible for his apparent memory loss.

Now, she's left chauffeuring him around as he discovers the radio, sun roofs, and modern Christmas fashion. (So. Many. Sweaters.) But, what's clear from this trailer, is that he's going to teach Brooke a few things, too, like how to learn to love again. Oh, and that time travel might not be as unbelievable as she thought. In other words: it's a Christmas movie lover's dream come true.

Netflix on YouTube

If all you want this Christmas is to Netflix and chill, don't worry they've got you covered with a whole slew of festive content. Along with The Knight Before Christmas, Netflix is dropping six other holiday originals like the animated comedy Klaus starring Jason Schwartzman and the teen rom-com Let It Snow starring Sabrina Spellman herself, Kiernan Shipka. Fans will also get A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, which has Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) adding a new bundle of joy to the royal family.

More to come...