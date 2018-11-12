Netflix creates so much content these days, it's difficult to keep up with all of it. Several times a week, the streaming network unleashes several new shows and films, but most of them don't end up leaving a lasting impact for many. Once in a while, however, Netflix surprises with a true prestige product. And there's one such film hiding among the new movies and shows on Netflix this week, as the latest effort from Joel and Ethan Coen — yes, the Academy Award-winning Coen Brothers — hits Netflix on Nov 16.

The film is called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and like a few of the Coen Brothers' other recent films, it's a western. Unlike their other movies, however, the movie is an anthology film consisting of six original tales. An ode to the American western, Buster Scruggs features stories covering all aspects of the Wild West and the American Frontier. There are stories about a singing sharpshooter, a covered wagon journeying across the prairie, a bank robber, a gold prospector, traveling performers, and even a little talk of ghosts. The brothers wrote and directed the film, as is their way, and it marks their first production for Netflix. So far, it looks like they made a smart decision, as the film is currently sitting at 94 percent critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing.

As impressive as it is, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs isn't the only new addition on Netflix worth checking out this week. Take a look below to see everything that will be hitting the site over the next seven days.

1 'Green Room' - Nov 12 A24 on YouTube Patrick Stewart goes against type by playing a ruthless Neo Nazi in this thriller.

2 'Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin' - Nov 13 Netflix on YouTube The famed singer and actor puts on quite a show in this new Netflix special.

3 'Oh My Ghost' - Nov 13 This Korean drama series sees its protagonist become possessed by a confident ghost who makes her do things she never would've dared to do on her own.

4 'Warrior' - Nov 13 Netflix on YouTube This Danish crime drama miniseries delves into the inner-workings of a biker gang.

5 'May The Devil Take You' - Nov 15 Interprete-me on YouTube This Indonesian horror flick takes a look at the devil inside all of us.

6 'The Crew' - Nov 15 Interprete-me on YouTube This French crime film is intense.

7 'Cam' - Nov 16 Netflix on YouTube Blumhouse productions unveils their newest horror film about a camgirl who sees her channel taken over by a döppelganger.

8 'Narcos: Mexico' - Nov 16 Netflix on YouTube Michael Peña and Diego Luna star in this new spinoff of the successful Netflix series Narcos.

9 'Ponysitters Club': Season 2 - Nov 16 Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Babysitter Clubs are so yesterday, it's time to get with the times and start ponysitting.

10 'The Princess Switch' - Nov 16 Netflix on YouTube If a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie and an old school Disney Channel Original Movie had a baby, it would look exactly exactly like this new Vanessa Hudgens flick.

11 'Prince Of Peoria' - Nov 16 Interprete-me on YouTube Look, another DCOM clone! Apparently Netflix is the new Disney Channel.

12 'She-Ra And The Princesses of Power' - Nov 16 DreamWorksTV on YouTube Netlix's new reboot series gives the classic '80s heroine a new origin story and a more feminine outlook.

13 'The Break-Up' - Nov 16 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston starring in a big budget romantic comedy? Talk about an early 2000s time capsule.

14 'The Kominsky Method' - Nov 16 Netflix on YouTube All-time greats Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin bring their A-game to this Netflix original film about friendship and aging.

15 'The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs' - Nov 16 YouTube The Coen Brothers bring their acclaimed schtick to Netflix.