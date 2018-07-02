There's so much content these days that it's tough to keep up with all of it. Between all of the original shows produced by broadcast and cable TV stations, streaming platforms, tech companies, and online entities, there's bound to be some some amazing series that slip through the cracks. So it's no surprise that hidden among all the new movies and shows hitting Netflix this week is one of the best TV series you probably missed last year.

The series in question is The Sinner, a Golden Globe-nominated drama that debuted in 2017 on the USA network. The first season of the show consists of just eight episodes, making it a quick watch, but those eight hours will be all it takes to leave you engrossed. The series stars Jessica Biel as a seemingly average wife and mother who suddenly commits a gruesome murder by stabbing a man on the beach, in full view of other beachgoers, while on vacation with her family. Without knowing why she would do such a thing, the show starts to unravel her past, leading to some shocking revelations. In addition to Biel, who earned a Globe nomination for her role, the show also stars Christopher Abbott, who portrays her husband, and Bill Pullman, who plays the detective assigned to her case.

The Sinner may be the headliner of the new Netflix releases, but it's not the only hidden gem arriving on Netflix this week. Take a look below at 19 new offerings the streaming site will be offering in the days ahead.

The Sinner on YouTube The series is hitting Netflix just in time for you to get caught up, as Season 2 arrives on USA Aug. 1.

Cinedigm on YouTube This teen drama out of Australia takes place at, you guessed it, a prestigious dance academy. Is there any other kind?

Hallmark Channel on YouTube Does anybody do feel good TV better than Hallmark Channel? This supernatural drama is no exception, and now you can catch up on its latest season.

Cinenauta MX on YouTube This Mexican horror flick is not for the faint of heart, to say the least.

Netflix on YouTube Netflix continues to shine a light on up-and-coming stand up comics with this showcase of 15-minute sets.

StudiocanalUK on YouTube The highly acclaimed romantic drama starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams finds a new home on Netflix this week.

Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube This reimagining of the classic Anne of Green Gables has earned itself a second season on Netflix, much to the delight of Canadians.

Netflix on YouTube Jerry Seinfeld's light and funny interview series moved its old episodes from Crackle to Netflix earlier this year, but this marks the debut of the new Netflix-produced episodes.

Netflix on YouTube Just in time for the World Cup, here's the second season of this Netflix documentary chronicling the ups and downs of Italian soccer club Juventus F.C.

Aquarii on YouTube Horse fans will enjoy this teen-focused drama out of Britain that looks at the relationship between girl and equine.

What's on Netflix on YouTube If you're looking for some extra motivation to not break any laws, this is it.

Netflix on YouTube This Netflix original series from India is based on the 2006 thriller novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra.

Netflix on YouTube Netflix continues to expand its international offerings with this Brazilian comedy about a former child star who's married to a soccer player/ex-con.

Best TV Series & Movie Trailers by FilmIsNow on YouTube Everybody Loves Raymond creator Philip Rosenthal is back to eat more food in more countries.

TV Promos on YouTube The final season of this GLAAD Media Award-winning Freeform drama just ended last month, but you can already see what you missed thanks to Netflix.

Netflix on YouTube Deer hunting is just the backdrop for this father-son bonding comedy starring Josh Brolin.

MiamiFilmFestival on YouTube This Spanish drama is making its U.S. premiere on Netflix, so watching it will make you a cultured pioneer of sorts.

filmfestivals.com on YouTube The classic novel by Jack London, which Disney made into a memorable live action film starring Ethan Hawke in the '90s, is reimagined in this animated tale starring Parks & Rec alums Rashida Jones and Nick Offerman.