After several years and many billions of dollars spent, Netflix has compiled a pretty decent number of shows that can be considered hits with true fan bases. And one of the site's most popular original series is set to debut its latest season as part of the new movies and shows on Netflix this week. The show in question is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is returning for its third season on Jan. 24.

The series is the latest adaptation of the classic Archie comic Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but it is definitely not your parents' Sabrina. In fact, it's not even the Sabrina you grew up watching on TGIF. The series is super dark and full of satanism, and in season 3, the titular teen seeks to literally become the Queen of Hell. Yeah... pretty sure that never happened to Melissa Joan-Hart.

Spoilers to follow for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part Two.

At the conclusion of season 2, Satan's plan to crown Sabrina as the Queen of Hell went awry, and Lilith ended up taking the crown for herself. Even worse, Sabrina's boyfriend Nick ended up with Satan trapped within his own body, and was taken to Hell with Lilith. In Part 3, it's up to Sabrina to not only rescue Nick, but also to claim the Crown of Hell for herself.

If all this talk of Hell is a bit heavy for you, have no fear. Netflix has plenty of other non-Hellish new additions hitting the site this week, all of which can be previewed below.

1. ‘Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty’ - Jan. 21 Netflix on YouTube The comedian previously appeared in the Netflix stand up series The Standups in 2017, and now she has her own full-length comedy special.

2. ‘Word Party’: Season 4 - Jan. 21 Netflix Jr. on YouTube This educational series for very little kids kicks off its fourth season this week.

3. ‘Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak’ - Jan. 22 Sheri Fink on YouTube With a rapidly-spreading new virus currently dominating headlines out of China, now seems like a good time to freshen up on what to do when the next major pandemic strikes.

4. ‘Playing With Fire’: Season 1 - Jan. 22 Netflix This steamy drama from Telemundo takes place in Colombia but is based on a Brazilian miniseries.

5. ‘The Ghost Bride’ - Jan. 23 Netflix Asia on YouTube A 19th century Malaysian woman finds herself in the afterlife in this new supernatural drama series.

6. ‘October Faction’ - Jan. 23 Netflix on YouTube This new series follows a family of monster hunters and is based on the comic book of the same name.

7. ‘The Queen’ - Jan. 23 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you're a fan of Netflix's The Crown, then you should definitely check out Helen Mirren's portrayal of Elizabeth II in this 2006 drama.

8. ‘Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac’: Season 1, Part 2 - Jan. 23 Netflix on YouTube This anime series is based on the classic 1980s manga Saint Seiya, and tells the story of a teenager who is destined to become a great warrior.

9. ‘A Sun’ - Jan. 24 Netflix This 2019 Taiwanese drama has been a critical darling since making the rounds on the festival circuit last year.

10. ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’: Part 3 - Jan. 24 Netflix on YouTube It all goes to Hell in the latest season of the cult favorite series.

11. ‘The Ranch’: The Final Season - Jan. 24 Netflix on YouTube This old school sitcom starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott comes to its conclusion this week after four years on the air.

12. ‘Rise of Empires: Ottoman’ - Jan. 24 Netflix Türkiye on YouTube This historical drama dictates the rise of the Ottoman Empire in present-day Turkey.