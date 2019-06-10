If you've been keeping up with the constant stream of new streaming services (pun intended), you may have heard that Disney will soon be removing its films from Netflix to place them on its own upcoming streaming service, Disney+. But as the new movies and shows on Netflix this week show, the relationship between the Mouse House and Netflix isn't over quite yet, as one major new Disney release is making its way to the streaming giant.

Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph, premieres on Netflix on June 11. That's just seven months after the movie debuted in theaters last November, making it one of the final new Disney releases to premiere on Netflix. For years now, Netflix has been the first streaming stop for Disney theatrical releases thanks to a deal signed between the two companies back in 2012. But that deal is coming to an end, with Disney+ becoming the new streaming destination for Disney movies after they end their theatrical runs. Netflix gets what's left of Disney's 2018 releases, like Ralph Breaks the Internet, while 2019 Disney movies, like Captain Marvel, will hit Disney+ first.

This doesn't spell the end of the world for Netflix, though, not by a long shot. As you can see from the list below, the ubiquitous streaming service still has plenty of non-Disney offerings releasing this week for your viewing pleasure.

1. 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' - June 11 Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube This tale about friendship has more inside jokes about the Internet than Twitter.

2. 'Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot' - June 12 Netflix on YouTube One of the streaming site's favorite stand up comics returns with a brand new Netflix special.

3. 'Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese' - June 12 Netflix on YouTube The legendary director profiles the legendary singer in a new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage and a rare interview with Dylan himself.

4. 'The 3rd Eye 2' - June 13 King of Comment on YouTube This Indonesian horror film looks to add some terrifying new twists to the haunted house genre.

5. 'Jinn' - June 13 Netflix on YouTube What if two Jinn — supernatural beings from Islamic mythology — joined a high school? That's the concept behind this new drama from Jordan.

6. 'Kakegurui xx' - June 13 Anime IQ on YouTube The gambling-centric anime series, based on the manga of the same name, returns with a new batch of episodes.

7. 'Murder Mystery' - June 14 Netflix on YouTube Adam Sandler's lucrative movie-making deal with Netflix continues with this comedy caper that reunites him with his Just Go with It co-star, Jennifer Aniston.

8. 'Aggretsuko': Season 2 - June 14 Netflix on YouTube This unusual and adorable anime about a death metal-loving red panda finally returns for a second season.

9. 'The Alcàsser Murders' - June 14 Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube If you love Netflix's true crime docuseries, then this new examination of a trio of Spanish murders is likely to be your new obsession.

10. 'Awake: The Million Dollar Game' - June 14 Movries on YouTube Apparently having exhausted all other game show ideas, Netflix has decided to exhaust its contestants in this new competition that keeps its players awake for 24 hours.

11. 'Charité at War' - June 14 UFA Fiction on YouTube This new season of the acclaimed German medical drama series takes place in WWII-era Berlin.

12. 'Cinderella Pop' - June 14 Ingresso.com on YouTube In this Brazilian teen romance, a young DJ who's sworn off love unexpectedly falls for a pop star.

13. 'Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce': Season 5 - June 14 Bravo on YouTube The fifth season of Bravo's relationship dramedy series makes its way onto Netflix.

14. 'Leila' - June 14 Netflix on YouTube This new Indian series follows a mother as she searches for her daughter in a future dystopian society.

15. 'Life Overtakes Me' - June 14 Netflix on YouTube This gut-wrenching documentary out of Sweden shows the trauma endured by refugee children when they're faced with deportation.

16. 'Marlon': Season 2 - June 14 TV Promos on YouTube Marlon Wayans' eponymous sitcom returns for another season of multi-cam family hijinks.

17. 'Unité 42' - June 14 Carolina on YouTube A cyber crime detective teams up with a former hacker in this Belgian police procedural.

18. 'Grey's Anatomy': Season 15 - June 15 TV Promos on YouTube There are teenagers today who weren't even alive when this long-running medical drama first premiered. Catch up on the latest season before season 16 kicks off later this year.