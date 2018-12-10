When it comes to Christmas specials, Netflix has a history of putting out holiday productions that are both unusual and unexpected. Take for instance their mostly played straight old school variety show A Very Murray Christmas, or last year's unexpected hit cheesy romance movie A Christmas Prince. And this year is no exception, as the holiday special Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale is one of the new movies and shows hitting Netflix this week, and it promises to be unlike any TV Christmas special you've seen before.

In the new special, the Spellmans celebrate the winter solstice and encounter all sorts of legendary ghouls and ghosts that are known to haunt the world around the holiday season, according to Vanity Fair. There's Bartel, who's basically a version of Santa Claus' demonic Alpine helper Krampus that's observed in southern Austria. Then there's a pair of creepy Icelandic Christmas traditions that pop up in the episode: Grýla, a child-eating witch who comes down from the mountains at Yule to kidnap poorly-behaved kids; and the Yule Lads, 13 trolls who either reward or punish children in the 13 days leading up to Christmas (in some traditions, they are Grýla's children). And since Christmas is a time for ghost stories (A Christmas Carol, anyone?), don't be surprised if some spirits show up to haunt the special as well.

In addition to Sabrina, there are loads of other interesting new additions to Netflix this week, so check out the list below for the best of the rest.

1 ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale’ - Dec 14 Netflix on YouTube This will be the creepiest Christmas special you'll ever see.

2 ‘Michael Jackson's This Is It’ - Dec 10 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube This documentary looks behind the scenes at the late King of Pop's preparations for a comeback tour that never happened.

3 ‘Out Of Many, One’ - Dec 12 Netflix on YouTube This uplifting doc shows what it's like to be an immigrant in America.

4 ‘Wanted’: Season 3 - Dec 13 Peter Salmon on YouTube This Australian drama about two women on the lam enters its third season to little fanfare.

5 ‘Fuller House’: Season 4 - Dec 14 Netflix on YouTube The cheesy reboot is still going strong as it enters its fourth season on Netflix.

6 ‘Inside The Real Narcos’ - Dec 14 Netflix If you like Narcos, then you may enjoy this docuseries that examines the lives of real drug traffickers.

7 ‘Prince Of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle’ - Dec 14 Netflix This bizarre Disney Channel-esque series is apparently popular enough to have earned its own original Christmas special.

8 ‘ROMA’ - Dec 14 Netflix on YouTube This new international drama from Academy Award winning director Alfonso Cuarón is being lauded as one of the year's best films.

9 ‘The Fix’ - Dec 14 Netflix on YouTube A panel of comedians attempts to solve the world's biggest problems. Might as well give them a shot, right?

10 ‘The Innocent Man’ - Dec 14 Netflix on YouTube This new true crime documentary, featuring author John Grisham, has the potential to be the next Making a Murderer.

11 ‘Tidelands’ - Dec 14 Netflix on YouTube This supernatural miniseries out of Australia will 100 percent take you in an unexpected direction.

12 ‘Travelers’: Season 3 - Dec 14 Netflix on YouTube Netflix's under-the-radar sci-fi series, which stars Will & Grace's Eric McCormack, enters its third season on the network.

13 ‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’: Season 8 - Dec 14 DreamWorksTV on YouTube It's hard to believe that Netflix's reboot of the cult classic '80s cartoon is already coming to an end — or that they've managed to crank out eight seasons in just two-and-a-half years — but here we are.

14 ‘Baby Mama’ - Dec 16 PictureBox on YouTube This underrated comedy stars all-star duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as an infertile wannabe mom (Fey) and the unpolished scam artist she hires to be her surrogate (Poehler).

15 ‘Kill The Messenger’ - Dec 16 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This Jeremy Renner flick tells the story of investigative journalist Gary Webb, who claimed to have uncovered government involvement in the U.S. crack epidemic.

16 ‘Springsteen On Broadway’ - Dec 16 Netflix on YouTube The Boss has been delighting critics and audiences alike with his Broadway show, and now anyone with a Netflix account can feel like they're there.